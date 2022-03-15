As Alaska’s fire seasons become longer and more intense, the House is considering a bill to expand the time period that state firefighters work to include mitigation and prevention in the spring and fall.
More than 90% of the Division of Forestry’s budget goes toward fighting fires. As forest fires become more severe, officials are trying to improve prevention and protection.
The House Finance Committee heard a bill brought by Republican Rep. Mike Cronk that would pay firefighters with the Department of Natural Resources to do mitigation before and after Alaska’s summer fire season.
With federal dollars and state CIP funds available, Cronk said there would be zero cost for the extra work in fiscal 2022.
Prevention and protection
The DNR firefighters currently battle wildland fires but do not do prevention and protection during the "shoulder" seasons, in the spring and summer.
Cronk, who previously served as a firefighter, said that the number of crews in Alaska has dwindled over the years because of the temporary nature of the work.
Alaska firefighters leave the profession, causing the state to rely more heavily on crews from the Lower 48 that may not understand the Alaska terrain.
Alaska also faces delays of up to 72 hours when calling in firefighting assistance from out of state. The delays result in wilderness fires that are more expensive and complex to fight, Cronk said.
“We are importing people from the Lower 48 to fight our fires,” Cronk said. “We need to get our fire crews back in rural Alaska and keep our money in Alaska and use our money to fight our fires.”
Norm McDonald, chief of Fire and Aviation at the DNR Division of Forestry, described state firefighting crews as critically understaffed.
He said the bill would “help us achieve our primary mission of protecting Alaskans.”
He said the bill changes existing state law that permits emergency firefighters to only handle fire suppression.
McDonald said that the state firefighters currently work during the summer fire season, in the event of high fire dangers and anytime there are wildland fires.
Once that work is done, they are told to leave. “When fire dangers decrease, crews are laid off. This is an unstable job in the workforce. Most choose employment elsewhere,” McDonald said.
The Alaska Division of Forestry must rely on assistance from outside the state because there are not enough crews in Alaska. “We are not always able to receive help,” McDonald said.
“And the cost to import firefighters far exceeds using Alaska resources,” he said. “Fire crews from the Lower 48 are not familiar with fire behavior in Alaska or the most effective tactics for the landscape.”
Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks asked if there was a goal of saving money with the extra focus on prevention.
Fire prevention may involve cutting trees, clearing brush, restoring landscape and creating fuel breaks. Fuel breaks are strips of vegetation that have been altered to slow or control a fire.
Cronk said that cost savings is a goal, especially in areas where homes and other property are threatened or at risk.
The fire break that was established behind Murphy Dome was given as an example that helped contain the spread of a blaze to residential areas.
Cronk noted that there are federal dollars from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act as well as Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funds to cover wages for the longer work periods.
Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks noted that the severity of Alaska’s fire seasons is hard to predict. “You don’t know what kind of fire season you will get. If this is an insurance policy from the extreme happening, I think it is money well spent,” he said.
LeBon included an amendment for the legislation to take effect immediately upon enactment into law. The bill is now awaiting further review by House committees.