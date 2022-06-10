“Chena Hot Springs? Chena Hot Springs?”
Bernie Karl, owner of the vacation resort, queried strangers arriving at Fairbanks International Airport.
Karl was the formal sponsor to welcome four Ukrainians to America Thursday night. There was no greeting party, advocates or agencies assisting them.
Under a program sponsored by an Anchorage relief agency and approved by the U.S. government, the four will stay at Chena Hot Springs for the next two years. Karl will guarantee their housing, food and opportunity for employment.
Without another person to assist as a translator, Karl used the phrase that he thought the arrivals would recognize: “Chena Hot Springs.”
As passengers disembarked from the Condor Airlines flight from Germany, Karl’s first order of business was to find the Ukrainians he had pledged to help.
“Yes, I’m going to Chena Hot Springs,” responded one man, as he exited the jetway to the public waiting area.
Artem Ivanenko quickly became the translator for the three other Ukranians to disembark: Svitlana Borodych, Volodymyr Kkavka and Elvina Minhalova. None of the others spoke English and had not known each other in Ukraine.
Displaced by Russia’s war in their home country, the four had applied for entry into the U.S. through the nonprofit Ukraine Relief Program and the U4U program, sponsored by the federal government.
The four traveled by bus from Ukraine to Poland, where they boarded a train for the airport. Their journey to America ended Thursday night as the wheels on the Condor Airlines jet touched the tarmac in Fairbanks. A new journey also began.
Karl had applied through the nonprofit Ukraine Relief Program and with the federal government to become an Alaska sponsor.
“They will have a place to stay. We will feed them and give them a job. I am blessed to personally sponsor them and provide employment for them at Chena Hot Springs,” said Karl, carrying bouquets of flowers.
The new arrivals are Svitlana Borogych, a 27-year-old dance teacher with training as a chef; Elvina Minhalova, 21, who has experience as an office administrator; Volodymyr Kavka, a 47-year-old construction worker; and Artem Ivanenko, 27, an electrician.
Asked if Chena Hot Springs Resort will provide the Ukrainians with jobs, Karl replied: “Absolutely, they will find employment. What jobs we don’t have, we will make for them.”
Karl pledged to sponsor the four adults for two years with a guarantee that they will have food, lodging and employment.
The four have been granted white cards by the federal government through an application process that involved background checks. They can apply for political asylum after two years.
The white cards enable new immigrants to stay and work in the United States. They are considered a precursor to green cards, which grant permanent residency and are considered a path to citizenship.
Karl described the federal background check that he had to undergo as intensive before he could become a sponsor for Ukrainians resettling in Alaska.
He provided financial information about himself, his wife and his business. “It is very invasive to do this. I did not want to do it, but there was no other way,” Karl said.
As part of the application process, Karl submitted two years of financial statements and letters from his banks certifying them. He also had to forward two years of tax returns.
“You can see why there are not a lot of people who do not want to do this. But the federal government wants to make sure that this will not be a fiasco,” Karl said.
Karl is working with the Ukraine Relief Program of Anchorage, which is helping to resettle Ukrainians across Alaska, including in Anchorage, Delta Junction and Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“We’ve gathered applications from Ukrainians and sponsors across the state,” said Mike Robbins, an organizer at the nonprofit. “These are people who do not have homes to go back to. Some literally walked to the border with their pajamas. They had to leave. They had to go.”
For Karl, a new journey also has begun. He said his goal is to sponsor 20 adults fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine for new lives in Alaska.
“All I do is an act of kindness. Think how this may change the world,” Karl said. “Our act of kindness toward these 20 people will make their lives better to make Alaska a better place to be.”