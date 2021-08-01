The University of Alaska is resuming a universal face covering requirement starting Monday in light of new Covid-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a wave of new infections in areas of the United States, including Alaska.
The CDC announced that everyone — even vaccinated people — should wear face masks indoors in public settings in places with high Covid-19 case rates in the fight to control the spread of the Delta variant.
“CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status,” the new guidance reads.
Pat Pitney, interim UA president, wrote in a Friday letter to the UA community that the new guidance caused the university to rethink its decision in late May to relax its face mask requirement.
“Because the Delta variant spreads easily, it has become clear that we need to return to universal face masking in order to minimize the potential for the spread of Covid-19 on our campuses,” Pitney wrote.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks recorded eight Covid-19 cases during July, according to the school’s virus data dashboard.
While both vaccinated people and unvaccinated people are testing positive for the virus, the vast majority of illnesses and deaths are attributed to unvaccinated people.
Data on the CDC website shows that out of 163 million people who are fully vaccinated in the United States, 6,587 people have suffered a breakthrough infection. The website said that’s probably an undercount but also many of the infections are benign and roughly a quarter of the vaccinated people diagnosed with Covid-19 were hospitalized for reasons other than the virus. About a quarter of the vaccinated people who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 died from causes unrelated to virus, according to the CDC website.
In Alaska, three deaths, 37 hospitalizations and 1,324 cases since Jan. 1 are categorized as vaccine breakthrough cases, according to the state’s latest weekly update covering the time period that ended July 24. That’s compared to 389 total deaths, 1,794 total hospitalizations and 75,486 total cases.
While statewide hospitalizations have gone up dramatically in recent weeks, deaths are not rising at the same pace. The state reported seven deaths from Covid-19 during the month of July as of Friday. In June, when new daily cases in Alaska fell into the single digits in many areas, five deaths were reported. In May, there were six deaths attributed to the virus.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough remains one of the areas of Alaska with the lowest transmission rates at 10.40 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest two-week average put out by the state on Friday. The Fairbanks borough also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Alaska with 46.3% of people age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.
The statewide average daily case rate is 27.7 cases per 100,000 people and the statewide virus alert level is high, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. As of Friday, every region in Alaska was in the high alert status for virus transmission.
UA’s updated masking requirement applies to all locations where the community transmission rate is considered high, according to the letter signed by Pitney.
People alone in private residences or alone in an office with the door closed are not required to mask up.
Chancellors may relax masking on campuses where community transmission drops below high or substantial for a seven-day period, according to the letter.
The university wants fully-vaccinated people to get tested if they have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 and to quarantine for 10 days if they test positive, according to the letter.
The statewide vaccination rate for people age 12 and older is 52.3%, according to a state of Alaska data summary on Friday.
The state reported three new deaths on Friday and 103 people with Covid-19 or suspected to have it in the hospital. At least six of those patients were being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as of Thursday.
The recent virus deaths involved a Palmer man in his 70s, an Anchorage woman in her 50s and an Anchorage man in his 40s, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
In Alaska, the total number of deaths divided by the total number of cases shows a Covid-19 survival rate of 99.5%.