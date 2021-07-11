The University of Alaska Fairbanks will celebrate the achievements of the Rural Alaska Honors Institute class of 2021 on July 14-15 with a virtual graduation ceremony and research presentations.
RAHI provides six weeks of in-person coursework for high school students at UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ campus in Fairbanks. This summer’s cohort included 51 juniors and seniors from 33 communities across Alaska. They earned up to 11 UAF credits in subjects like Alaska Native studies and dance, biomedical research, business, chemistry, education, library science, study skills and more. Students will offer virtual research presentations from 1-2 p.m. July 14. The 39th annual RAHI graduation ceremony will be online from 1-2:30 p.m. July 15.
Since its inception in 1983, nearly 1,800 students have attended RAHI. Alumni have gone on to earn more than 1,200 degrees from the University of Alaska and a variety of other institutions around the U.S. and beyond.
The 2021 RAHI graduates include Ashley Agloinga, White Mountain; Laci Andrew, Dillingham; Kalila Arreola, Juneau; Lemau Bantatua, Noorvik; Kayla Beckham, Bethel; John Bernardo, Ketchikan; Guadalupe Callahan, Nome; Charles Carlo, Galena; Paytyn Cleaver, Galena; Alexander Colvin, Kotzebue; August Cooper, Ketchikan; Jordan David, Huslia; Aryn DelaRosa, Mountain Village; Ariella Edwards, Allakaket; Kai-Alohi Elkins, Delta Junction; Morgan Feldpausch, Sitka; Christian Finau, Glennallen; Kayden Gilila, Akiak; Linnaea Gossard, Cooper Landing; Kallan Hill, Kotzebue; Rowan Hill, Nenana; Dionna Jackson, Kake; Tyler Jagels, Fairbanks; Sandra Johnston, Ketchikan; Bode Leeper, Nome; Tyler Lincoln, White Mountain; Lillian Mahoney, Unalaska; Gerwin Mateo, Unalaska; Jenae Matson, Nome; Alex Mendoza, Ruby; Shane Morris, Unalaska; Lauryn Nanouk Jones, Unalakleet; Alliyah Nay, Kotzebue/Dillingham; Heidi Okleasik, Golovin; Svenson Paukan, St. Mary’s; Bernard Pete, Nunam Iqua; Dion Pleasant, Quinhagak; Sable Scotton, Galena; Theodora Sipary, Napaskiak; Carrie Skin, Ambler; Katherine Smith, Nome; Bjorn St. Clair, Juneau; Haley Ulroan, Chevak; Xavia Valverde, Unalaska; Taylor Vantrease, Kake; Bella Webb, Copper Center; Tatum Weckwerth, Unalakleet; Brentina White, Eek; and Kursten Wilde, Russian Mission.
RAHI is supported by Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., UAF’s Biomedical Learning and Student Training program, ConocoPhillips, First National Bank Alaska, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, Tanana Chiefs Conference, the UAF College of Rural and Community Development, Wells Fargo, the University of Alaska and private donors.