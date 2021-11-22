Dr. John Walsh first began researching the Arctic in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. Now, more than 50 years later, he’s become the first United States scientist to win a premier Arctic research award.
Walsh, chief scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) International Arctic Research Center, is the recipient of the 2022 Mohn Prize for his contributions to Arctic research.
The Mohn Prize, which equates to roughly $230,000 in funds intended to advance Arctic research, is biannually awarded to a scientist who has developed new knowledge about the Arctic region and is an international leader in research. Sponsors of the prize announced that Walsh was the 2022 recipient on Nov. 12 at the Fram Center in Tromsø, Norway.
“I was definitely surprised and somewhat stunned at the actual reality of being awarded the prize,” Walsh said. “I wasn’t sure if it was real at first, I’d heard of the prize before, I knew the prize existed, but I wasn’t sure that it was legitimate.”
Walsh is a leading Arctic climate change expert and specializes in climate modeling, addressing regional vulnerabilities, downscaling models, designing research studies and developing, testing, and evaluating research information products and tools. His contributions to the field have advanced the world’s understanding of the Arctic.
“He has taught us that linking all elements of a system is essential to understanding and predicting the future,” said Dag Rune Olsen, Mohn Prize steering committee chair and rector of the Arctic University of Norway. “This integrative approach, using observations and models, has enabled him to extend Arctic phenomena to global impacts as well as recognize extreme weather and environmental events specific to the distinct regions of the Arctic.”
As the first Mohn Prize recipient in the United States, Walsh hopes to encourage scientific collaboration between Norway and Alaska, two of the world’s leading regions for Arctic research.
“There’s just a lot going on over there, probably more than any other European country has going on in the Arctic,” Walsh said. “There are some real parallels to Alaska, we’re both in the Northwest corner of the continent and the Arctic presence. I think there are quite a few opportunities to engage with the research world in Norway.”
“Together we have the scientific expertise to advance the frontiers of Arctic science,” Walsh said in his acceptance video.
The prize is named after Henrik Mohn, the first director of the Norwegian Meteorological Institute who led a number of Polar expeditions with meteorological equipment. Walsh credited his colleagues at UAF for much of his success and being selected as the 2022 recipient.
“There are a lot of opportunities for collaboration and that’s how our research is done these days. In the old days, 50 years ago, you could have a researcher in a lab doing the individual work but not anymore,” Walsh explained. “I don’t think these awards in this day and age should go to individuals. It would be nice to see them given to teams of people or groups or centers, because that’s where the real cutting edge work gets done”
“I do want to just emphasize that research these days is not done as an individual scientist,” he added.
The award ceremony will take place during the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2022.