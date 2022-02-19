The University of Alaska Fairbanks received a $1.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to conduct an in-depth study of the Bering Land Bridge. The goal of the work is to better understand the vegetation and climate of the area during the last ice age.
The study will take place over about a month during summer 2023 as seven scientists on the research vessel Sikuliaq will take sediment cores from shallower areas of the Bering Sea shelf. Scientists have struggled to determine a chronology of the opening and closing of the land bridge because no one has “systematically” cored the bridge for that purpose, explained project lead Sarah Fowell, a geology professor at UAF.
“We’re all really excited,” Fowell said of the “large, multifaceted” project which will explore a variety of marine and terrestrial aspects of sediment to better understand the area.
From the core samples, researchers can determine from sediments what kinds of plants were growing based on the pollen that is found. To gain an understanding of the climate, researchers will focus on pollen, diatoms and stable isotopes. The findings, according to university news release, “will address longstanding questions regarding migration patterns of plants and animals, resources available to human populations, and the role of the marine gateway” during this period of time.
Much remains unknown about the Land Bridge, which has generated various longstanding debates, including one about what the vegetation was like. Little is known about the vegetation because there have been no long core samples. The samples that have been taken, mostly from lakes in the region, have resulted in conflicting theories about the conditions. Some suggest that it was arid, while others point toward more humidity.
To resolve these questions, researchers will take core samples from five locations, ranging from the southern reaches near Norton Basin to northwest near the Russian border. The variety will allow scientists to understand how vegetation varied across the Land Bridge during that time period.
“It’s interesting because many animals crossed the [Bering] Strait, but some didn’t,” Fowell said. Part of the work is better understanding why conditions were favorable to some species but not others. While they will not be looking at human activity on the Bering Land Bridge, Fowell noted that their findings could shed light on what life was like for people based on what resources were available.
Scientists will also study sea ice extent during that period, as well as the relationship between the amount of sea ice and how dry the climate was before and after the last glacial stage, according to a press release from UAF explaining the project.
The project, Fowell said, “has been a long time coming.” The idea to take core samples was generated during a workshop in 2005, and became more feasible with the acquisition of the Sikuliaq.
One challenge will be determining how to extract sediment cores from the ocean floor in a safe and affordable manner. For this, UAF researchers will partner with Oregon State University, which recently acquired technology that is well-suited for the job. OSU has vibracore equipment, which uses high-frequency vibration to transfer energy to the sediment, thereby helping to shake the sediment free.
The work is particularly pertinent because the climate was warming during the period of time that researchers will focus on, much as it is now, explained the UAF statement. Data scientists gather will be useful for making climate predictions as well as helping scientists to prepare for future expeditions.