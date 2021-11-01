The University of Alaska Fairbanks is proposing an 11% tuition increase for lower-level courses that would take effect in fall 2022, university leadership announced.
Tuition for the lower-division courses would increase from $234 per credit hour to $289 per credit hour under the plan, UAF Chancellor Dan White said in a news conference Friday.
The rate change would impact the 100- and 200-level classes that UAF students take as freshmen and sophomores, in their first two years of college.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Monday to receive testimony on the proposed tuition rate increase.
The University of Alaska Board of Regents is expected to vote on the new tuition rate when it meets from Nov. 11-12.
Merit and need-based scholarships would be expanded in anticipation of more requests for financial aid, White said.
No tuition change for most UAF students
“The majority of UAF students will not see a tuition increase,” Marmian Grimes, UAF spokeswoman, said Sunday.
Tuition would stay the same for UAF students taking upper-division courses, in graduate programs and at the community and technical colleges.
“The increase affects a very narrow part of UAF, the 100- and 200-level classes at the research university,” White said.
The change would make tuition costs the same for all four years of college at UAF, because the tuition charged for 300- and 400-level courses already is $289 per credit hour.
UAF overall will remain a bargain compared to other research universities across the nation. “With our one-tuition rate, UAF is less expensive than our research university peers,” he said.
CTC tuition rates are ‘frozen’
Tuition at the community and technical colleges (CTC) also will stay the same, at $234 per credit hour.
“All classes at the community and technical colleges have tuition frozen,” White said.
Classes for the first time would become more affordable to first- and second-year students who choose the community and technical colleges over UAF.
The tuition rate is not going up. Previously, tuition at UAF and the CTCs have been tied together, making tuition at the community colleges higher than rates at many other two-year colleges in the U.S.
Under the new plan, CTC tuition could be charged at a different rate than UAF charges for the same 100- and 200-level courses.
The CTCs teach the same first- and second-year courses that students must take in four-year degree programs at UAF.
The CTCs offer more than 40 degree and certificate programs, ranging from applied accounting and aviation maintenance to construction management and information technology.
“Students value the research university experience and the CTC experience,” White said.
While attendance at the CTCs dipped in spring 2020 with the Covid outbreak, enrollment at UAF was steady because of an online undergraduate program already in place that allowed students to study remotely.
“We saw students from around the country joining UAF in 2020,” White said. “We were a lot more ready to deliver quality courses we had in place before the pandemic, which kept our enrollment steady.”