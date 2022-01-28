University of Alaska officials are pointing to a national trend of fewer students going to college since the pandemic started for enrollment drops in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Southeast.
Dubbed the “Covid stress effect,” the enrollment decline is largely due to financial hardship, medical conditions and stress brought on by the pandemic.
“There are a lot of life impacts from Covid that may make it harder for people to continue the momentum of a university education,” said Owen Guthrie, UAF vice chancellor of student affairs and enrollment management. “A family member may be sick. There may be job issues from Covid that make it harder for people to persist in college.”
In September 2021, undergraduate enrollment numbers at UAF were just about even compared to the previous year.
In January 2022, the number of students is down by a little more than 3% from the same period a year ago when students headed to college in higher numbers after months of isolation from the virus.
Many students who enrolled in the fall did not return after Christmas break.
At UA Anchorage and Southeast, numbers have been lower for both the fall and spring semesters. UA Anchorage is down 9.6% this spring, and enrollment at UA Southeast dropped 8.1% in January from 2021.
UA interim President Pat Pitney offered an overview of enrollment numbers and the Covid impact, when she gave the Senate Education Committee a status report this week on the state’s three public universities.
‘Safe and accessible learning environment’
Guthrie said the message he and other officials are conveying to students is that “the university will continue to offer a safe and accessible learning environment. We are ready for them when they do return,” he said.
Student decisions on how they learn and even their career choices are being impacted by the pandemic, Guthrie said. While many students opted to study online early in the pandemic, Guthrie said that there has been a transition back to the classroom for in-person instruction.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks remains fully open, with in-person instruction returning to the campus. But many faculty are choosing a more flexible hybrid model of instruction with faculty office hours or student team work done virtually.
Anna L. Gagne-Hawes, the director of admissions, said UAF is more accessible than ever before to students through its financial aid that includes long-term and emergency scholarships.
She is letting students and their families know that UAF can help connect them to financial resources and also has emergency scholarships available that provide immediate help.
The UAF emergency scholarship committee, established in 2019, reviews requests from students as well as staff and faculty on behalf of students. “The committee is a holistic group that looks at a student’s situation from different perspectives,” Gagne-Hawes said.
Advisers first look at the student’s eligibility for federal and/or state assistance through traditional loan and scholarship sources. “We look at what they are eligible for and what is the remaining need,” she explained.
“The place I feel we are doing our absolute best is supporting our students here and as they transition into UAF, so that they have the resources necessary to best support their emotional, physical and mental health,” Gagne-Hawes said. “The message that we are trying to put forward is that we are doing absolutely everything we can so students can be successful here.”