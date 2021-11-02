University of Alaska Fairbanks President Pat Pitney announced a vaccine mandate Tuesday for all employees at the university, a research institute that is a federal contractor.
The order is to meet a vaccination requirement by the Biden administration that extends to all federal contractors. UAF is a major research university that receives more than $100 million annually in federal contracts.
“It has become increasingly clear that to remain eligible for federal contracts, we must implement a vaccination requirement,” Pitney wrote Tuesday in an open letter to the UA community.
The deadline for UAF employees to be fully vaccinated is Dec. 8. The requirement includes students who are UAF employees.
“Without acting on this vaccine requirement, we could lose substantial federal contracts, and with them jobs that support more than 750 employees and their families,” Pitney wrote.
Failure to follow the order puts at immediate risk $200 million in existing multi-year contracts, with close to $100 million more expected at UAF, she said.
Other UA universities are exempted
The vaccine requirement for employees does not apply to University of Alaska Anchorage or the University of Alaska Southeast. Neither university has federal contract provisions at risk by the vaccine order.
The situation is different at UAF, where funds, jobs and spending in the local community would be in jeopardy without compliance, Pitney said. UAF also supports jobs in the local and state economy through purchases of goods and services that help to enable the research, Pitney noted.
The vaccine requirement applies to employees based at:
• UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ (Fairbanks) campus, regardless of university affiliation and/or remote work status.
• UAF research facilities outside Fairbanks that include the Seward Marine Center, Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center, HAARP, Poker Flat, Lena Point and Toolik Field Station.
• Employees paid by or directly working on impacted UAF federal contracts, regardless of the work location.
The university's human resources department is providing information to employees on confirming vaccination status, requesting a medical or religious exemption and the consequences for noncompliance.
Vaccines will become a condition of employment, UAF Chancellor Dan White said at a press conference Tuesday.
"The comments I've received have been more supportive than not," White said about the response by employees to the vaccine requirement.
Pitney noted the federal legal cases over the executive order. Alaska has joined several other states in challenging the mandate. “I support the state of Alaska’s efforts to challenge the scope of the executive order,” she said.
Pitney: 'We want to keep these jobs in Alaska'
Pitney said at the press conference that the Dunleavy administration understands the situation at the university, and that the university has been in contact with the governor's office.
Pitney said she also spoke with Gov. Mike Dunleavy Monday night about the decision for the employee vaccine mandate.
"I am not willing to put at risk the funding, the number of jobs and the research institution," Pitney said, noting that the loss of federal contracts would impact the state economy. "These contracts could be done somewhere else. We made the decision we want to keep those jobs in Alaska."
Pitney said the university must implement the requirement now to “assure stability for employees and continuity for UAF’s research mission.”
“The university will be bound to those conditions until the contracts are concluded or future modifications or executive orders are enacted,” Pitney wrote. “A court injunction on vaccine requirements resulting from any of the pending legal actions will not impact this vaccination requirement.”
Pitney noted that the requirement is in line with separate and unrelated requests by UAF stakeholders for a vaccine mandate.
UAF Chancellor Dan White supports a Covid-19 vaccine requirement. Faculty, staff and student governance groups also have requested that a vaccine mandate be put into place.
For more information
For more information about the vaccination requirement, see the university's Covid-19 web page. Here’s the link to the vaccination page: https://sites.google.com/alaska.edu/coronavirus/general-info/vaccines.