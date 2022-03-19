The University of Alaska Fairbanks and the NCAA announced the results of a yearlong investigation into self-reported NCAA violations.
The resolution, a negotiated agreement between the university and the Division II Committee on Infractions, was the first of its kind at the Division II level as the rule was adopted in January after favorable feedback to the rule.
Forty-two violations occurred at UAF from the 2017-18 through 2020-21 academic years. The violations occurred over nine sports at the Division II level, and with 18 violations at the Division I level over the same timeframe.
According to the NCAA, Alaska Fairbanks improperly certified 42 student-athletes in nine Division II sports, resulting in 77 academic and amateurism certification rules violations. UAF also failed to withhold 14 student-athletes before their eligibility was reinstated. Additionally, the Nanooks had multiple student-athletes compete without completing required eligibility forms.
UAF violated the Division I level rules when they arranged free or reduced-cost lodging for at least 18 incoming hockey players before the school’s dorms opened for the fall semester.
The violations result in a series of minor penalties, including a $7,500 fine, an outside audit and a three-year probation.
“What it isn’t, the resolution, there aren’t any postseason bans moving forward, there are no bans in competition, there’s no loss of scholarships,” UAF Chancellor Dan White said.
The violations also require the athletics director and compliance staff to attend NCAA Regional Rules Seminars each year of the probationary period.
“It’s an education process that we’ll go through during the three years of probation, and we’ll also provide documentation that these education seminars were completed, and that includes myself as the athletic director, our compliance director and as we pass that along to our coaches and staff,” athletics director Brett Anundson said.
Both Anundson and White were optimistic in their comments with media during a zoom call Friday afternoon.
“We’re optimistic moving forward, we feel like we’ve made a lot of great change and have a great program, so we’re looking forward already to next year. We want to congratulate the teams that did so well this year,” White said.