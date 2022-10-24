Stryker

University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers have been selected to develop a suicide-prevention program that will focus on Alaska-based Army soldiers.

The project will focus on the Army 11th Airborne Division in Alaska. The unit, which is split between Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, identified 17 deaths by suicide among its ranks in 2021.