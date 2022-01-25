Graduates of a little-known, two-year technical college program in Fairbanks are landing jobs with salaries that start at $75,000 and average $130,000 across the industry in Alaska.
The process technology degree program at the Community and Technical College in Fairbanks and at Kenai Peninsula College is more than 20 years old. But coordinators say it is on the cutting edge of preparing students right out of high school for high-demand careers in Alaska.
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney offered a description of the process technology program during a presentation Monday to lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee.
Pitney was providing an overview of the university system and its budget, but she touched on the success of the process technology program in sending newly minted graduates into well-paying careers, as students nationally forgo college and advanced training for entry-level work.
“Many students are not going on to higher education,” said Republican Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak. “Students find entry-level jobs and are making money. They don’t look at the future and that is not good. Somehow we have to help our high schools realize the advantage of getting a college education.”
“We’ve been working hard to highlight the strengths of our programs in the last year,” said Pitney, as she described the impacts of Covid-19 and long-term budget cuts on growing an educated workforce.
But the process technology program is a different story. The program provides a direct link for graduates to employment, Pitney said. It also has produced a stable workforce in Alaska. In the last 10 years alone, the program has graduated close to 800 students, and 700 of the alumni chose to stay and work in the state.
“These are technical hands-on jobs,” Pitney said. “They are jobs that cannot be outsourced.”
Graduates work at water treatment systems, power plants, oil refineries and distilleries. They run the basic processes at plants that operate 24 hours a day.
“There is a high level of automation, but this also is a hands-on job,” said Brian Ellingson, process technology program coordinator at CTC in Fairbanks. “There are times and events when the operator must step in and run the system manually. It’s like taking the 747 off auto-pilot. You need to know the procedures and how to take off and land.”
Private employers are so eager to hire new process technology operators that they visit the CTC campus often to recruit students and have provided more than $4 million in equipment donations. The CTC program is taught at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center on Cartwright Court.
Process technology workers also have a high level of job satisfaction, which has led to an entire generation of workers nearing retirement. The pending retirements contribute to the demand for more workers, Ellingson said.
The need for process technology operators and other skilled trade workers will only increase after Alaska receives federal aid to modernize infrastructure, Pitney said, listing construction managers, architects, engineers and welders as examples.
“Our ability to meet our opportunities is to the degree we can work together,” Pitney said.