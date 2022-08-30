The University of Alaska is accused of unfair labor practices, "not bargaining in good faith" and dragging out the mediation process by its faculty union.
The two sides are in federal mediation due to stalled contract talks. On Monday, the same day that classes started at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, United Academics Local 4996 announced that it complained to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.
Abel Bult-Ito, professor of neurobiology and neurophysiology and president of the faculty union, said United Academics is accusing the university, including the Board of Regents and President Pat Pitney, of "unilaterally and illegally" declaring an impasse in May.
"They used this illegal impasse to implement a best and final offer of the collective bargaining agreement illegally," Bult-Ito wrote in an email.
"We don’t take this step lightly, as it is expensive for both sides and the process will take time," a statement from the union reads. "However, doing nothing endangers the future of United Academics and all public sector unions in Alaska."
The complaint is under review, UA spokeswoman Roberta Graham wrote in an email.
She said "the university firmly believes that it has been bargaining in good faith from the earliest days of negotiations, and will continue to do so."
Public statements have been factual and the university has been transparent, she said.
"The university will respond to UNAC's filing and remains committed to the mediation process with the expectation of finding common ground with the faculty union on the remaining issues," Graham wrote.
The next mediation meeting is Wednesday.
The union represents about 1,000 faculty throughout the UA system. UA and its faculty union differ on compensation, workload, job security and the meaning of academic freedom.
Faculty have received only one raise of 1% over the last five years. But the union's salary requests are coming in too high for university leaders, who must convince the Legislature to approve monetary terms of negotiated agreements.
The average annual salary for a United Academics member is $86,000, according to Graham, based on time in service, education, experience and other factors.
The union is confident it will prevail in its complaint to the state labor relations agency.
"Our lawyers have yet to advise us to pursue a legal filing we haven’t won," a statement on the union website reads. "They successfully represented us in our two recent arbitration wins as well as numerous grievance settlements this past academic year."
