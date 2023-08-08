U.S. plans to build polar ice cutters may be delayed for several reasons, according to a July 27 report by the Government Accountability Office.
The GAO, the government’s top internal watchdog, stated in its report that the Coast Guard asked for a review of its polar security cutter program and its plans to extend the lift of the Polar Star, the current active ice cutter.
The GAO founded that the polar cutter design “is not yet mature, which has led to an extended design phase.” The current cutter slated for construction in March 2024.
The GAO found several concerns could extend that into 2027 because U.S. shipbuilders “have limited expertise designing and building heavy polar icebreakers.” Other concerns include Coast Guard officials’ statements that ice cutters are complex to build due to their thick steel hulls and a disruption in the supply chain following Covid-19.
“GAO found that construction started before the design was mature, resulting in costly rework and schedule delays,” the report states. “The PSC program likely has unreliable schedule and cost estimates.”
The $11.6 billion polar security cutter program comes in response to increase competition and interest in the Arctic as new resources and strategic locations open as a result of climate change.
“The Arctic has seen an increase in ship traffic because a reduced presence of sea ice has opened new navigable waterways,” the GAO report states. “In 2022, the United States’ National Strategy for the Arctic Region found that other countries are also making military investments to support pursuit of hydrocarbon, mineral, and fishery claims in the Arctic, requiring more of a U.S. presence.”
The U.S. has lagged behind Russia, its primary competitor for Arctic resources, in developing its fleet of icebreakers.
The U.S. operates two icebreakers — the 47-year-old heavy Polar Star and 26-year-old medium Healy. The Polar Star is used to break ice floes in Antarctica while the Healy conducts Arctic research and operations.
Russia currently operates six nuclear-powered icebreakers, including an ice-strengthened cargo ship, on top of other state and non-state owned diesel and diesel electric vessels. Russian intends to build an additional 13 nuclear icebreakers by 2035.
GAO noted that program officials “have encouraged the shipyard to increase resources to speed up the design progress. Bollinger Shipyard representatives, which took over the contractor for the project, told the GAO the largest challenge “is advancing the engineering and design to a point where construction can begin.”
The GAO report noted if the Coast Guard wants to meet its functional design goal prior to March 2024, it would need to bolster its completion rate from 3% to 21% every six months.
The polar cutters on the board are being designed to break ice of more than 10 feet and up to 20 feet at a minimum of six feet of ice continuously at three knots. The design, however, requires hulls to be twice as thick as a non-icebreaker and “also have to endure, without failure, temperature transitions near the waterline that can vary nearly 80 degrees … that range 28 degrees Fahrenheit in seawater to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the air while also being strong enough to break ice pieces piled together on a ridge up to 21 feet thick.”
“It is unclear if the program will be able to achieve necessary gains in design before lead ship construction begins,” the report states, “This raises concerns as to whether construction will begin before the design is mature, risking further delays and costly rework.”
The GAO called a 2025 delivery date for the first polar security cutter unrealistic because of schedule overruns.
“As of July 2023, the shipyard has approximately eight months to achieve the program’s design maturity goals in order to start construction by the end of March 2024 as scheduled,” the report states.
U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have continuously advocated that additional polar ice breakers are an essential national security need.
“They are not moving as rapidly as we would want and they are delayed,” Murkowski said in a brief interview last week. “It is a delay that concerns me because it’s every day we don’t have that Arctic presence in the water.”
She said one example includes an inability to access an undersea Arctic Ocean fiber optic cable that was severed in June. At the time, Quintillion, its owner, estimated six to eight weeks to repair, leaving communities from Kotzebue and Nome to Utqiagvik with limited internet access.
“There was still a lot of ice up there and you cannot get a cable repair vessel up there until it’s ice free,” Murkowski said.
The Coast Guard at the time did not have resources available to render assistance, with the Healy deployed down south and the Polar Star in dry dock being prepared for its next Antarctic expedition.
“The last time we asked for help with ice breaking was when Nome got frozen in and couldn’t get its fuel delivered for the winter,” Murkowksi said. “We called the Russians and they sent the Renda to help.”
The Renda, an ice-strengthened oil tanker, delivered fuel in January 2012 after a late November 2011 storm prevented the final fuel delivery of the year. The Coast Guard Cutter Healy, the only U.S. ice breaker in had to escort the tanker through 300 miles of ice to Nome.
The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act includes a proposal to purchase and modify commercial icebreaker for the Coast Guard while it waits for the first polar security cutter, Murkowski said.
“There is an icebreaker that is U.S. built in Louisiana and has been in our northern waters before,” Murkowski said. “Hopefully, we will see that ship in our northern waters in the next year to 18 months.”
Murkowski added the Coast Guard’s preference would be to homeport the modified ship in Juneau once completed.
The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Coast Guard, agreed with the GAO’s recommendations.
In a memo, DHS stated that “the department’s goal for design maturity is consistent with this recommendation to complete functional design, including routing of major portions of major distributive systems that affect multiple zones of the ship prior to authorizing construction of the first ship.”