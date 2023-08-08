USCGC Healy

U.S. Coast Guard photo, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

USCGC Healy (WAGB 20) crew members and science team enjoy ice liberty at the North Pole, Oct. 2, 2022.

 U.S. Coast Guard photo, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

U.S. plans to build polar ice cutters may be delayed for several reasons, according to a July 27 report by the Government Accountability Office.

The GAO, the government’s top internal watchdog, stated in its report that the Coast Guard asked for a review of its polar security cutter program and its plans to extend the lift of the Polar Star, the current active ice cutter.

