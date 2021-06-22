Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that the U.S. will investigate more than 350 former Indigenous boarding schools for abuses and to identify burial sites of students.
Tanana Chiefs Conference lauded Haaland's directive, describing it as "the first step in the healing process for our Native people and this nation."
"Only through acknowledging the truth about boarding school experiences can Native people begin the process of healing and redefining our identity," said PJ Simon, chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Called the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, the federal investigation will be a comprehensive review of Native American boarding schools, which practiced forced assimilation of Native children into white society. Children were punished for speaking their own languages or trying to maintain their spiritual practices and culture. The boys were forced to cut their braids, and uniforms replaced tribal clothing.
Thousands of Indigenous children died at the boarding schools from disease, abuse and neglect. Unsanitary conditions and overcrowding plagued the schools.
"We must uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of the schools," Haaland said.
The U.S. investigation of the former Indigenous boarding schools will involve identifying the institutions, collecting and reviewing documents on students, and locating burial sites at or near the schools.
Simon of TCC said that "the violence experienced by Native people today is directly related to the significant and damaging violence that Native students experienced at the boarding schools and passed on to younger generations through historical trauma.
"When Native advocates request for accurate history taught in public schools and the University of Alaska, it is because Alaskans should understand the experience of Alaska Native people," he said.
Haaland’s announcement follows the recent discovery of the remains of more than 200 children at a former Indigenous residential school in Canada. Their remains were found in unmarked graves on the campus.
The discovery renewed calls to investigate practices at U.S. Indigenous boarding schools. More than 350 Indigenous boarding schools operated in the U.S. during the 19th and 20th centuries.
The schools were part of a federal campaign to force Native children to give up their tribal identities and assimilate into white society. Youngsters were separated from their families and sent to institutions far from their communities.
Haaland said her ancestors "endured the horrors" of the boarding schools.
Haaland’s great-grandfather was sent to the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. The school's founder had said the institution’s mission was to "kill the Indian, and save the man."
