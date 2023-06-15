U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court building on Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

The U.S. Supreme Court made a decision Thursday morning in case of Haaland v. Brackeen, affirming that the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is constitutional.

The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 is a federal law aimed at protecting the interests of Indigenous children and promoting the security of tribes. According to a news release, "the law sets standards and requirements to prevent the unwarranted removal of Indian children from their families and tribal communities in child welfare and adoption proceedings."

