The U.S. Supreme Court made a decision Thursday morning in case of Haaland v. Brackeen, affirming that the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is constitutional.
The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 is a federal law aimed at protecting the interests of Indigenous children and promoting the security of tribes. According to a news release, "the law sets standards and requirements to prevent the unwarranted removal of Indian children from their families and tribal communities in child welfare and adoption proceedings."
According to a 2022 U.S. Census Bureau report, Alaska Natives make up 15.7% of the state's population. Alaska is home to 228 federally recognized tribes.
A federal judge in Texas ruled in October 2018, that ICWA was unconstitutional and illegally gives Native American families preferential treatment in adoption proceedings based on race.
In 2019, more than 70 members of Congress filed a bipartisan, bicameral brief supporting ICWA in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. In August 2022, 86 members of Congress filed a bipartisan, bicameral amicus brief supporting ICWA before the Supreme Court.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska joined affiliates in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, Northern California, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming in an amicus brief supporting ICWA in 2022.
Haaland v. Brackeen was argued before the Supreme Court on Nov. 9, 2022. The Supreme Court decided 7-2 Thursday to reaffirm ICWA as constitutional.
"The protection of Indigenous children is a top priority for Tanana Chiefs Conference, and we are happy that the Supreme Court made the right decision," Chief and Chairman Brian Ridley said. "This is a major victory for federal Indian law, our tribes and our children."
"Our children belong with us," Steve Ginnis, Fairbanks Native Association executive director, said in a release. "Our children are our future chiefs, health workers and educators. It’s crucial that our children have the privilege to remain within our cultures to carry on our values and traditions as Native people."
Ginnis said that ICWA is a law that rectified, by a large degree, the systematic removal of Indigenous children from Native families and communities.
"It severely impacted our culture," Ginnis said. "Our children need to be with us. They are our future. They are the answers to our prayers. They hold our healing. Today we celebrate and join the collective cheer in this victory for Native American families and tribal sovereignty."
Sen. Dan Sullivan said that ICWA is one of the most significant pieces of Indian law to protect Native American and Alaska Native children and that he was heartened to see the Supreme Court's decision upholding ICWA. "Importantly, the Court determined that Congress does have the authority it needed to enact ICWA as part of its obligation to legislate for the benefit of indigenous people based on tribal membership," Sullivan said in a statement. "The Court’s decision is consistent with Congress’s exclusive authority to legislate regarding Indian affairs."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said she applauds the decision and is proud to have co-led the congressional amicus brief to the court.
Rep. Mary Peltola said she is "overjoyed" that the Supreme Court affirmed the sovereignty of tribal governments and the bonds of Indigenous families. "This decision provides certainty and security for children and families all across this country, and respects the basic principles of self-governance for Native American tribes," Peltola said. "This is an important step in continuing the process of intergenerational healing from long histories of separation and loss, and a victory for tribal advocates everywhere."
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said that the administration is committed to partnership, communication and collaboration with tribes in Alaska.
"We understand and appreciate the value tribes bring to child welfare in Alaska," Taylor said. "Together, the State of Alaska and tribes have established the Tribal State Collaboration Group and Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact to work together to better serve Alaska Native and American Indian families."
"In terms of daily practice and application of the ICWA in Alaska, it does not appear that anything has been changed, and the decision underscores our commitment to partnering with Tribes to improve outcomes for Tribal children and families," Taylor said.
President Joe Biden, in prepared remarks, said that he is proud to support the Indian Child Welfare Act.
"The touchstone law respects tribal sovereignty and protects Native children by helping Native families stay together and, whenever possible, keeping children with their extended families or community who already know them, love them, and can help them understand who they are as Native people and citizens of their tribal nations," Biden said. "The Indian Child Welfare Act safeguards that which is most precious to us all — our children. Today’s decision from the Supreme Court keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children."