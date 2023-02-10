Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski questions Department of Defense officials Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, about why the Chinese spy balloon that drifted over the United States wasn't shot down sooner than Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. 

 Office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski issued this statement today regarding reports that the Biden administration authorized the shooting down of an object in the skies over Alaska.

"I commend the men and women serving in the Alaska NORAD region, the 11th Air Force, and the Alaska Air National Guard. They did their job quickly, professionally, and with great precision to take down this aerial object and protect Alaskans," Murkowski said.