U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski issued this statement today regarding reports that the Biden administration authorized the shooting down of an object in the skies over Alaska.
"I commend the men and women serving in the Alaska NORAD region, the 11th Air Force, and the Alaska Air National Guard. They did their job quickly, professionally, and with great precision to take down this aerial object and protect Alaskans," Murkowski said.
“In doing so, they also let it be known: when you threaten Alaska’s sovereignty, you threaten the nation’s sovereignty. Regardless of where the threat comes from, the U.S. military will respond with all force necessary to eliminate it."
Murkowski stressed that she has talked to the Department of Defense, NORTHCOM, and ALCOM on the issue.
"As we learn more about this incident, I will continue to pressure the administration to be more transparent, because Alaskans deserve to know what is happening in the skies and waters around them," Murkowski concluded. “I’ve driven this point home for years, and we have now been reminded twice in the past week: Alaska is the first line of defense for America. When threats to America come to Alaska’s doorstep, we respond.”