Candidates have started to pull out of the U.S. House race as early results for the special primary come in from the Alaska Division of Elections.
At least three Democrats from a crowded field of 48 candidates in the special election are endorsing fellow Democrat Mary Peltola, as they drop bids to complete Rep. Don Young’s term.
Young, an 88-year-old Republican Congressman, died in March. The special election is to finish his current term.
Peltola, an Alaska Native woman who directs the Kuskokwim River Inter Tribal Fish Commission, has collected endorsements from Chris Constant, Emil Notti and Mike Miligan.
Votes are still being counted by the Alaska Division of Elections, which expects to certify the special primary election on June 25.
The top four vote-getters will advance to the Aug. 16 special general election, under Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system.
Constant, who had 5,574 votes as of Friday, is asking his followers to back Peltola in the general election. Constant, an Anchorage Assembly member, was the first candidate to concede.
Now Notti, founding president of the Alaska Federation of Natives, is encouraging his backers to move their support to Peltola, after he withdrew from the race. Notti has drawn 1,711 votes.
Milligan, a three-time member of the Kodiak Borough Assembly, so far has collected 569 votes. He also is endorsing Peltola.
But will the endorsements from fellow Democrats make a difference in Peltola’s quest for the U.S. House seat?
She is holding on to fourth place with 14,133 votes, capturing nearly 10% of the returned ballots.
Peltola, who is a Yu’pik Eskimo, is a former Alaska legislator from Bethel who served in the House for a decade and chaired the Bush Caucus.
“The Yup’ik people use the word ‘ikayuquluta,’ when facing challenges. It means working together. Alaska’s potential is limitless if we work together,” Peltola says on her campaign website.
Sarah Palin — a Republican, former Alaska governor and national celebrity — seems all but certain to win the general election on Aug. 16.
Palin remains way ahead of the primary competition with more than 27% of the vote. She collected 41,302 votes as of June 19.
Nick Begich III is second with 28,859 votes, for 19.27% of the vote. Al Gross follows with 12.7% of the vote, and Peltola in fourth place with 8.9% of the vote.
Some of the others in the crowded race of 48 candidates say they are holding out until all the votes are tallied.
Santa Claus is among them. Claus, a Democratic socialist, is in sixth place in the early results, behind Republican Tara Sweeney, a former U.S. undersecretary and an Alaska Native.
A North Pole council member, Claus has benefited from publicity largely because of his name recognition.
Reached Sunday, Claus said he was still in the race.
“I’m waiting for Alaska’s Division of Elections to publish the final special election primary results on June 21st,” Claus told the News-Miner.
“There are thousands of ballots received and remaining to be counted, plus thousands of challenged ballots awaiting review,” Claus said.
“I presume that some of those ballots have been cast by my ardent supporters and deserve to be included in the count. That final count may affect the outcome of this election,” Claus added.
“In my opinion, calling this primary, or any election, prematurely is utterly disrespectful of voters and candidates alike.”