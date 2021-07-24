Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Fairbanks Friday to meet with Alaska military leaders before traveling to the Indo-Pacific region.
“It's the secretary's second trip to what he has called the Defense Department's ‘priority region’ since taking office in January,” the Department of Defense reported in a news article published Saturday on the DoD website.
"I think it'll be a really good visit: you'll hear me talk a lot about partnerships and the value of partnerships," Austin said in the DoD article published Saturday. "We believe that we're a stabilizing force; no matter where we are, what part of the world, we add value to the stability of the region. So, my goal is to strengthen relationships."
Austin’s Alaska visit underscores the Defense Department’s focus on U.S. military presence in the Arctic region.
According to the DoD article, headlined “Austin Begins Indo-Pacific Visit in Alaska”:
“Alaska is a cornerstone of America's defense in the Indo-Pacific. The state is home to some of DoD's most modern systems, including F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightning IIs — fifth generation aircraft that can dominate any battlespace. Alaska is also home to ground-based missile defense sites. These systems — manned by members of the Alaska National Guard — are key to America's defense from rogue states.
“Soldiers based in Alaska are key to America's Arctic strategy and are integral forces for the Indo-Pacific.”
After leaving Alaska, Austin's week-long trip will include stops in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Contact Linda F. Hersey at 907-459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.