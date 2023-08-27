Merrick Garland

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the U.S. Justice Department on Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who came to Alaska to better understand public safety problems in rural and mostly Indigenous areas, got a taste of those challenges on Tuesday when weather interfered with his tour schedule.

He and his travel companions were unable to make a scheduled flight from Galena, a Koyukon village on the Yukon River, to Huslia, another Koyukon village located about 170 river miles away on the Koyukuk River. So the group improvised, staying put in Galena and talking to Huslia residents who had arrived there.

