Two people were injured after triggering an avalanche while snowboarding in Thompson Pass on Tuesday afternoon, providing a cautionary tale for backcountry recreators during the springtime. Avalanche danger is high in the spring, and Alaska State Troopers urge people to be especially cautious when traveling in the backcountry during this time of year.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Wildlife Troopers received an emergency SOS from a satellite communication device, according to a statement from troopers. A member of a trio of recreators contacted troopers after two people were injured when they were caught in an avalanche, trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained.
The group had been skinning up and snowboarding down the mountains near the Worthington Glacier in Thompson Pass near Valdez for three days when they inadvertently triggered an avalanche, McDaniel said. All members of the group were helicoptered to Valdez, and the injured members of the party were transported to the hospital for medical care. McDaniel said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Avalanche danger increasing
While the avalanche occurred hundreds of miles south of Fairbanks, avalanche danger is high throughout the state.
“There have been a series of dangerous avalanches in the last week in Southcentral Alaska and the Copper River Basin,” the trooper statement reads.
Jeff Moskowitz, an avalanche forecaster and educator with the Alaska Avalanche Information Center, said that, while avalanches can occur any time there is snow and steep slopes, they are often triggered by significant weather events. That includes strong winds, sunshine and warm temperatures — in other words, spring conditions.
In the spring, extended periods of sunlight and warm temperatures cause the snow to melt and sluff off slopes, a phenomenon referred to as “spring shed,” Moskowitz explained. This can lead to both surface avalanches or slab avalanches, which occur deeper in the snowpack.
According to Backcountry Access, if temperatures remain above freezing for several days, some of the snow pack will turn into free moving water. “This can create widespread instability and dangerous avalanche conditions,” the site reads.
Another important factor in avalanches — particularly spring avalanches — is instabilities within the snowpack structure. Persistent weak layers, or PLWs, can form and be buried under layers of snow. This can produce large slab avalanches months after the PLW formed, according to Backcountry Access.
Troopers encourage Alaskans heliskiing, backcountry skiing or snowmachining to use extreme caution during this time of year. When traveling in the backcountry, always carry avalanche mitigation equipment, such as a shovel, avalanche beacon, probe, and avalanche airbag system. Moskowitz added that people should receive proper training for how to use the equipment and travel in a group with other people who are also trained and carrying equipment.
Additionally, people should check weather conditions and avalanche forecasts before heading out. Avalanche forecasts and observations are available at sites such as the Alaska Avalanche Information Center, alaskasnow.org.