Fairbanks residents filling up their gas tanks are paying more, and two Democratic state senators are calling for an investigation into potential price gouging.
A gallon of gasoline in Fairbanks was going for around $5.50-$5.60 on Friday. Gasoline has gone up by about 50 cents in the last week, which Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, called “startling.”
He joined with Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, and wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to open an investigation into fuel prices.
“It’s tough on a family,” Kawasaki said in an interview on Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Law said in an email that they are barred by law from disclosing the existence of consumer protection investigations unless a lawsuit is filed.
“The Department is aware of the sharp increases in gas prices in the state and will be reaching out to Senators Kawasaki and Wielechowski directly regarding the concerns they have raised,” reads an email from Patty Sullivan.
The state agency has seen an increase in complaints about price gouging, she said.
“For a brief time, Senate Bill 241 from 2020 defined certain price increases on essential supplies related to the pandemic ‘unfair or deceptive trade practices’ under the Unfair Trade Practice and Consumer Protection Act,” Sullivan wrote. “But those provisions expired on March 11, 2021. Alaska currently has no law that deals with ‘price gouging,’ which limits the Department of Law’s options when we look at allegations like these.”
Kawasaki was in the state House in 2008 and 2009 when the Attorney General, House Judiciary Committee and Legislative Research Services Agency investigated excessively high fuel prices.
At the time, the prices were less than what Alaskans are paying now, Kawasaki said.
Investigators determined that refineries were taking high profit margins. After the report came out, gas prices dropped, Kawasaki said.
“Alaskans have long seen high gasoline and heating fuel prices even with an oil pipeline in our backyard,” he said in a prepared statement. “We need answers, and we need them now to help lower the financial burden too many Alaskans are facing this upcoming winter. Knowledge is power, and both branches of government need that information to make informed decisions on behalf of all Alaskans.”
Inflation is already hurting families in his district, the Fairbanks senator said.
Analysts blame high gas prices on inflation, crude oil volatility, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ subsequent embargo of Russian oil and gas.
Oil supply in the U.S. has been impacted by unexpected accidents and maintenance work at refineries, according to Fortune magazine.
Unplanned refinery maintenance has tightened the fuel supply in California, sending gasoline prices soaring on the west coast in recent weeks, the magazine reported.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.