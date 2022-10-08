Price at the pump

Two Alaska State senators are calling for an inquiry into gasoline prices in Alaska as the price at the pump as risen quickly in the past week. Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Fairbanks residents filling up their gas tanks are paying more, and two Democratic state senators are calling for an investigation into potential price gouging.

A gallon of gasoline in Fairbanks was going for around $5.50-$5.60 on Friday. Gasoline has gone up by about 50 cents in the last week, which Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, called “startling.”

