Two Russians seeking asylum arrived on Alaska's St. Lawrence Island by boat on Tuesday, multiple state and federal officials have confirmed.
The incident sparked calls from the state's delegation in Congress for a bigger national security presence in the Arctic.
Little is known about the asylum seekers, who were taken into custody by the federal government, which is not releasing many details.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, suggested in a news release that the Russians were seeking to escape compulsory military service.
An official with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Russians are being screened and vetted.
"The individuals were transported to Anchorage for inspection, which includes a screening and vetting process, and then subsequently processed in accordance with applicable U.S. immigration laws under the Immigration and Nationality Act," reads an email on Thursday from Justin Long, headquarters branch chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The two Russian nationals landed at a beach near Gambell, which has population of around 600 to 700 and is on the northwest tip of St. Lawrence Island located in the middle of the Bering Sea less than 50 miles Russia. The island is closer to Russia than to the Alaska mainland.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy mentioned the incident at the end of a news conference on Wednesday.
“We don’t anticipate a continual stream of individuals or a flotilla of individuals," he said. "We have no indication that is going to happen.”
Sullivan and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, issued a joint news release on Thursday. A spokesman for Congresswoman Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, wrote in an email that she joins in the senators' call for a bigger federal focus on the Arctic region.
Murkowski criticized the federal response to the asylum seekers.
“We are actively engaged with federal officials and residents in Gambell to determine who these individuals are, but right now, we already know that the federal response was lacking," reads a statement from Murkowski. "Only local officials and state law enforcement had the capability to immediately respond to the asylum seekers, while Customs and Border Protection had to dispatch a Coast Guard aircraft from over 750 miles away to get on scene. This situation underscores the need for a stronger security posture in America’s Arctic, which I have championed throughout my time in the Senate.”
Sullivan, in a statement, said he was contacted about the incident on Tuesday morning by a community leader in the Bering Strait region and reached out to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security due to current heightened tensions with Russia.
"I continue to be in regular communication with DHS Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and officials at Customs and Border Protection and have encouraged them to have a plan ready with the Coast Guard in the event that more Russians flee to Bering Strait communities in Alaska,” the senator's statement reads.
“This incident makes two things clear: First, the Russian people don’t want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in securing America’s national security. This is why Senator Murkowski and I have been pressing officials in Washington, D.C., so hard on the need to prioritize capabilities in the Arctic — including infrastructure, Coast Guard assets, ports and strategic defense assets.”
Asylum is a protection granted to foreign nationals in the U.S. or those arriving at the border who meet the definition in international law of a refugee, according to the American Immigration Council.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees defines refugee as "people who have fled war, violence, conflict or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country."
To be granted asylum, an individual must show evidence of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion, according to the immigration council.