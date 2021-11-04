It has been over two months since the alleged Two Rivers arsonist, 18-year-old Jamison Gallion, was arrested. The community, plagued by 11 fires in three months, has now had time to rebuild and recover.
During the crisis, Two Rivers pulled together to create a reward fund for the person or persons who provided information that led to the arrest and prosecution of the arsonist, and the son of an arson victim raised money to help victims rebuild through the Two Rivers Strong initiative. Months later, the ventures are still active. The reward fund has not yet been distributed because there has not been a prosecution in the case and Two Rivers Strong continues to raise money.
Community Association reward fund
The reward fund offered by the Pleasant Valley Community Association exceeded $24,000. The money, however, is still in the bank, according to PVCA Treasurer Bob Sugden. The reward fund will not be distributed until there is a conviction in the case, Sugden explained. This means the funds will not be distributed until next year, as Gallion’s trial is scheduled for late January 2022.
According to Sugden, Alaska State Troopers will determine who in the community provided the information that ultimately led to the conviction. Alaska State Trooper Cpt. Eric Spitzer said after Gallion’s arrest that there were multiple people who gave useful tips, but he did not give a specific number.
If Gallion is not convicted, what will happen to the money is unclear.
“I’m just hoping that we don’t need to face that,” Sugden said.
Gallion’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 24, 2022. After being arrested on Aug. 27, Gallion admitted to setting seven of the 11 fires.
Two Rivers Strong
Two Rivers Strong, a separate initiative from the reward fund, was created to help arson victims rebuild. Mac Lebeau, the son of an arson victim, formed Two Rivers Strong to raise money for all residents who lost their homes to arson fires.
Lebeau, who owns the screen printing business Spotted Dog Prints, started selling T-shirts with the “Two Rivers Strong” slogan earlier this summer. The fundraising process continues, and Lebeau has since expanded the merchandise to include hoodies, hats and fleece jackets as well as long and short sleeved shirts. He also said that he is currently working on organizing a benefit concert to raise more money for victims.
Nearly 100% of the proceeds go to Two Rivers residents whose houses burned. Although he paid for the shirts out of pocket, Lebeau was transparent that he cannot afford to pay 100% of the price for more expensive items. For these, he reimburses himself for the cost of the item, and the rest goes to the Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley Community Association, which manages and distributes the funds to all the victims.