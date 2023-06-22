Two Kotzebue residents were indicted Thursday on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing there.
Audrey Booth, 31, and Calvin Stein, 29, are charged with felony first-degree murder and two counts of felony second-degree murder.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 3:31 am
Two Kotzebue residents were indicted Thursday on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing there.
Audrey Booth, 31, and Calvin Stein, 29, are charged with felony first-degree murder and two counts of felony second-degree murder.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Second Judicial District, Booth and Stein stabbed Franklin Richards at a Kotzebue home the afternoon of June 14 after Richards accused them of having an affair.
Booth was Richards’ girlfriend and is the mother of his children.
Emergency medical personnel and Kotzebue police responded to a report that a person was bleeding at a Third Avenue home and found Richards bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds.
According to the complaint, Richards reportedly threatened Stein with a knife and the two men fought. Stein told police that he defended himself with the knife and stabbed Richards. Stein allegedly stabbed Richards in the torso and Booth allegedly stabbed Richards in the neck and upper back.
Both Stein and Booth had blood on their hands and told police that they were trying to help Richards. Richards died at the Maniilaq Health Center later that afternoon.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.