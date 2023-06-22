Alaska State Troopers

Two Kotzebue residents were indicted Thursday on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing there.

Audrey Booth, 31, and Calvin Stein, 29, are charged with felony first-degree murder and two counts of felony second-degree murder.

