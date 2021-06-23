Two Fairbanks children under the age of 10 developed a multisystem inflammatory syndrome — a rare but severe reaction after a Covid-19 infection or exposure. Both children had to be medivaced to Anchorage for care earlier this month but are recovering now.
“These are the first two confirmed cases of MIS-C that we’ve had as inpatients at the hospital,” said Dr. Laura Brunner, the medical director for inpatient pediatrics at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is a rare condition mostly developed among children and young adults. It causes inflammation in different body parts, including heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin and eyes.
Brunner said the two Fairbanks children, who didn’t have any prior medical conditions, felt sick for days and came to the Fairbanks hospital at the beginning of June with a fever, rash and stomach issues.
“Both of them had nonspecific stomach symptoms — a little bit of belly pain, a little bit of feeling nauseous, a little bit of ‘My stomach isn’t quite right’ kind of stuff,” Brunner said.
Within a day of being admitted to hospital, the children became more sick and had to be transferred to the intensive care unit for children in Anchorage.
“The things that make kids end up in the ICU are low blood pressure and an impact on their heart,” Brunner said.
The two children received a medication called intravenous immune globulin, a product that can be given through a vein and is made up of antibodies to help treat the patient’s condition. After getting better, the children have returned to Fairbanks and are now receiving ongoing care at home.
At the time of developing the MIS-C symptoms, the two children were not sick with Covid.
The syndrome develops after a Covid infection or exposure because the immune system is ramped up to fight Covid-19 and stays in fighting mode after the virus is gone. Symptoms of the condition include fever, gut pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or exhaustion.
“Sometimes there’s another explanation for a fever, sometimes there’s another explanation for your stomach being upset, but you’d want to talk with your doctor to work through those symptoms,” Brunner said.
Overall, the syndrome is rare.
According to the Section of Epidemiology at the Department of Health and Social Services, eight children in Alaska developed MIS-C and were hospitalized in 2020. Five of them were admitted to a pediatric intensive care unit with severe complications, such as cardiac dysfunction, shock, coronary artery dilation or aneurysm. All eight children survived. Nationwide, 2,617 MIS-C cases and 33 MIS-C deaths were reported by March.
“The condition is super rare and depends on Covid prevalence in your community,” Brunner said. “How much Covid you have in your community is going to eventually trickle down to how many kids get the virus, which is eventually going to trickle down to how many cases of MIS-C you have.”
Children who have other health conditions are more likely to get more sick or have more severe complications from MIS-C, but otherwise healthy children can develop the condition as well.
“The reason that we’re having this conversation is just so parents have this information,” Brunner said. “It will continue changing and developing like everything Covid times, but the biggest way to protect your kid from being at risk for MIS-C is to protect your kid from Covid.”
