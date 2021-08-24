newsroom @newsminer.com
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Monday the appointment of two people to the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation’s board of directors, Janet Weiss and Dennis Michel, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Weiss received her Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University. She has more than 35 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering and leadership roles for ARCO and BP, including being the president of the Alaska region for seven years.
Michel received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business and his Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in corporate finance from the University of Denver. He has more than 17 years’ experience working in finance and information services in management and consulting.
Weiss’s term is effective Aug. 23 through Dec. 1, 2025. Michel’s term is effective Dec. 1 through Dec. 1, 2026.