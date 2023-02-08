A federal grand jury has indicted two Anchorage women on charges of conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering related to a scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
According to court documents, Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu are accused of defrauding banks and individuals in Alaska, obtaining at least $150,000. According to the indictment, the pair stole mail, checkbooks and identity documents from victims and used the information to create false identification documents. They signed up for credit cards and bank accounts under the victims’ names and intercepted their mail, using the fake ID to access their bank accounts.
Calip and Haydu also used cash transfer apps to conceal the source of the stolen funds by transferring money to third-party accounts, the release stated. The two are accused of stealing more than 200 identity documents and many thousands of dollars from victims, including over $100,000 from an elderly victim with dementia and thousands from a Habitat for Humanity bank account.
If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the most serious indictment counts and a mandatory sentence of two years in prison for each count of aggravated identity theft.
The United States Postal Inspection Service is actively investigating this case and has received assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, the release stated.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of the scheme and entitled to restitution may contact the United States Attorney’s Office at 907-271-3661.
The Justice Department also has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The hotline is staffed by case managers who can provide personalized support to callers. The hotline’s toll-free number is 833-372-8311.