Department of Justice

A federal grand jury has indicted two Anchorage women on charges of conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering related to a scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu are accused of defrauding banks and individuals in Alaska, obtaining at least $150,000. According to the indictment, the pair stole mail, checkbooks and identity documents from victims and used the information to create false identification documents. They signed up for credit cards and bank accounts under the victims’ names and intercepted their mail, using the fake ID to access their bank accounts.