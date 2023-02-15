While respiratory diseases such as Covid-19, RSV and the flu are trending downward in Alaska, tuberculosis is on the rise.
Dr. Michelle Rothoff stated in an Alaska Department of Public Health update Wednesday that Alaska has three times the national average of tuberculosis rates. Tuberculosis is an infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and it most commonly affects the lungs, she said. In comparison with Covid-19, tuberculosis is less infectious, and has a longer infection period and incubation period.
Interior Alaska reported an incidence rate of about 2.7 cases per 100,000 people. According to a report in January, Alaskans contracted 96 cases of tuberculosis in 2022. Rothoff said that while Alaska Native people make up 15% of the population by race, 71% of tuberculosis cases in 2021 were among Alaska Native people.
Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska state epidemiologist, spoke about respiratory disease levels in Alaska during the health update. "Cases do appear to be on a downward trajectory in the U.S.," he reported. While levels of Covid-19 vary by region across the state, overall levels are flat or decreasing.
The sharp decline of the A strain of the flu continues, and there has not been been a spike in the B strain of the flu yet, he said. RSV is also trending downward nationally.
McLaughlin said the federal public health emergency for Covid-19 is anticipated to end on May 11. As a result, private insurance will no longer be required to cover Covid-19 testing and the reporting of negative test results will no longer be required. This will not impact FDA authorizations on vaccines, treatments and tests, he said.