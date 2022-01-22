The trial of Steven H. Downs continued Friday with prosecutors focusing on the immediate investigation led by Alaska State Troopers following the discovery of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie’s body at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993.
New testimony began with two Alaska State Troopers who were among the first to respond to the scene.
Timothy Hunyor, a former major crimes investigator, said he was dispatched to the university about 2:30 p.m. April 26, 1993, and immediately began interviewing students on the second floor of Bartlett Hall in an attempt to identify the victim.
“I started doing that by knocking on various doors in the dorm on the second floor, talking to people and getting general information from students in the area,” he explained.
Hunyor said he contacted Shirley Akelkok about 3:30 p.m. Monday and was told that her friend, Sophie Sergie, had not returned after the previous night. After obtaining Sergie’s driver’s license from Akelkok, Hunyor positively identified the victim in the bathtub.
“It was a match to Sophie,” he said.
Defense attorney Jim Howaniec noted that Akelkok had previously told Hunyor that she had seen two dark skinned men walking down the hallway after leaving her room the morning of Sergie’s death and never mentioned seeing Downs on the stairwell.
“She said she could not remember if they were Black or Mexican, but they were ethnic,” Hunyor said, confirming that she had never told investigators that she saw Downs on the stairwell.
Akelkok testified on Tuesday that she had seen Downs wearing a white T-shirt and jeans walking down the second floor stairwell of Bartlett Hall in the early hours of April 26, 1993.
Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sergie. He reportedly lived in Bartlett Hall at the time of her death in April 1993.
Downs was arrested and extradited to Alaska in 2019 after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched DNA from the crime scene. He has remained largely stoic during the first week of trial, occasionally taking notes and conversing with his legal team.
Lantz Dahlke, a former investigator with the criminal investigations unit, told jurors that it was difficult to interview students on campus, given the timing of Sergie’s death.
“It was pretty hectic,” he said, adding that most underclassmen students were in the process of leaving campus for summer vacation after at the start of the investigation.
Testimony will continue Monday at Rabinowitz Courthouse. The trial is expected to last six weeks.