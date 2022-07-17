Several days of extensive searching has yielded no further signs of missing woman Mary Wilson, leading Alaska State Troopers to switch to a reactive search.
Both professionals and volunteers have been engaging in a thorough search for Wilson for the past several days. However, since her car and belongings were located on July 14 on the rural Stampede Road near Healy, no more clues or evidence of Wilson, 69, have been found.
Due to a lack of new leads, the search effort will be scaled back. Troopers will change from an active search to a reactive search strategy and tactics, the agency announced Saturday. This means that if new clues, information or evidence is uncovered, search efforts will be reevaluated.
“At this time, there is no evidence of foul play associated with Wilson’s disappearance,” troopers wrote in a Saturday statement.
Wilson, 69, was last seen in Healy on July 12. Her car was discovered near mile 7 or the rural Stampede Road on July 14, with Wilson’s two-year old grandchild locked inside. It appeared that Wilson’s vehicle had gotten stuck, and after she was unable to free it she began walking.
Wilson, who had spent the night with friends, had been taking care of the child for a few days.
Searchers found items believed to belong to Wilson on the first day of the search. Wilson’s belongings were found farther down the Stampede Road, in the opposite direction of the Parks Highway.
The search for Wilson included troopers, Village Public Safety Officers, park rangers, military aerial assets, search and rescue dogs, helicopters, drones and ATVs.
Anyone with information about Wilson’s location or disappearance is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.