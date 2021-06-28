The Alaska State Troopers released the name of the officer who fatally shot an Anchorage man wielding a replica assault rifle early Friday morning. The officer is Garrett Stephens, a one-year veteran of the force, according to a statement from troopers.
Stephens shot 23-year old Dimitri Lanahan of Anchorage after Lanahan pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at the officer. Lanahan was declared dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed that the weapon was actually a paintball gun modeled to closely resemble an assault rifle. The replica “did not have any markings that distinguished it from a firearm,” according to a trooper dispatch, so Stephens was unable to tell the difference. Stephens was the only officer involved in the incident, which took place about 3 a.m. Friday near the Tanana River dike and Fairbanks International Airport.
Lanahan had an outstanding felony warrant for second-degree escape out of Anchorage. The vehicle he was driving — a silver Jeep — was also reported as stolen from Anchorage. The license plates attached to the Jeep were also stolen and were not registered to the vehicle.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident, which will then be reviewed by the Alaska Officer of Special prosecutions.
