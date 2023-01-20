On watch

A single trooper vehicle sits at the entrance to the New Hope community Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023, near Delta Junction, Alaska. 

 Michael Paschall/Delta Wind

Friday afternoon brought reports of a double homicide in the Delta Junction area.

The only information available from Alaska State Troopers is that there is police activity in the area, and there is no threat to public safety.

This story first appeared in the Delta Wind.