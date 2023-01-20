Friday afternoon brought reports of a double homicide in the Delta Junction area.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 8:36 pm
Unconfirmed reports state that there was a double homicide Thursday night in the New Hope community off Tanana Loop Extension. A single trooper is currently on scene at that location.
A separate unconfirmed report is that a suspect has turned himself in to law enforcement.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
This story first appeared in the Delta Wind.