The directors of the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers announced on Friday the recipients of the Trooper of the Year Award for each of their divisions.
Alaska Wildlife Trooper Steven Cantine and Alaska State Trooper Sergeant Teague Widmier were both awarded the 2021 Trooper of the Year Award for their contributions and service to the agencies.
Sgt. Widmier serves as an advocate for victims of violent crime and has worked in the Yukon/Kuskokwim region for over 18 years.
He frequently participates as an instructor at the Tribal Police and Village Police Officer Training Academy in Bethel.
“Sgt. Widmier exhibits caring, respect, humility, commitment, dedication, humor, honesty, integrity, empathy, transparency, hard work, and resiliency,” Col. Bryan Barlow, director of the Alaska State Troopers, said in a release announcing the awards.
Trooper Cantine is based in Kotzebue and was recognized for his improvements toward his aviation pilot skills. He has significantly increased the agency’s response area by building proficiency in landing small aircraft in challenging terrain and on shorter airstrips.
“Trooper Cantine is self-motivated and takes the initiative,” said Col. Doug Massie, director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. “He is highly dependable and involved in his community.”