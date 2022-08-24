Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the slaughter of a bear near Deadhorse that was equipped with an Alaska Department of Fish and Game tracking collar near.
The bear was taken around Mile 411 of the Dalton Highway on Aug. 13 between 4-8 a.m., according to a statement from troopers. The bear was a 4-year-old male grizzly, trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said. The animal was left in the field and the carcass was later turned over to troopers, McDaniel added.
Due to the ongoing investigation, McDaniel could not say how the bear was killed or whether the killing was legal or illegal. However, they are interested in the circumstances surrounding the bear’s death. “We really want to talk to whoever killed this bear,” McDaniel said.
Fish and Game routinely attaches devices such as collars equipped with GPS devices to animals, including bears, to better understand the animals’ lives. The bear was tagged as part of department’s ongoing research in the region, McDaniel said.
Shooting an animal wearing a tracking device such as a collar, band or tag is not in and of itself a crime. However, hunters who do legally harvest an animal wearing a tracker are asked to return the device to their local Fish and Game office as soon as possible. They are also asked to provide information such as date, time, location, species and contact information when returning the device.
The bear was taken in Game Management Unit 26B, which has complicated hunting regulations and additional restrictions. Five miles on either side of the Dalton Highway is considered the Dalton Highway Corridor Management Area. Additionally, the Prudhoe Bay Closed Area is also in the unit.
Big game hunting is not allowed in the Prudhoe Bay Closed Area, and the DHCMA is only open to hunting by bow and arrow. Permitted hunters are allowed one brown bear per year.
Additionally, hunters traveling on the Dalton Highway are required to stop at a Fish and Game check station along the Dalton. All hunters are required to file a trip report with the department, regardless of whether they harvested an animal. Individuals who kill an animal in defense of life or property (DLP) are also mandated to report the kill.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Coldfoot at 907-678-5211. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, people have the option of calling the Alaska Wildlife Safeguard Hotline at 1-800-478-3377.
