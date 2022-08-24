Dinner time

National Park Service photo by Matt Cameron

A grizzly bear sow and cubs fish for chum salmon in Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve in northern Alaska.

 National Park Service photo by Matt Cameron

Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the slaughter of a bear near Deadhorse that was equipped with an Alaska Department of Fish and Game tracking collar near.

The bear was taken around Mile 411 of the Dalton Highway on Aug. 13 between 4-8 a.m., according to a statement from troopers. The bear was a 4-year-old male grizzly, trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said. The animal was left in the field and the carcass was later turned over to troopers, McDaniel added.

