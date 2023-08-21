Alaska State Troopers will increase patrols on the state’s highways through Labor Day weekend, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency.
While troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts, the release stated.
“If you plan to drink or use drugs, make sure you have a designated driver, a taxi, or a ride-sharing service to get you home safely,” Col. Maurice Hughes, director of the Alaska State Troopers, said in the release.
“Troopers will be conducting increased patrols throughout the holiday weekend to enforce the law and protect the public. Enjoy the holiday responsibly and help us keep our roads safe.”
The 2023 impaired driving national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” went into effect across the country on Aug. 17 and runs through Sept. 5. Motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. The release also encouraged drivers to remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors.