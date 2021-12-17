Alaska State Troopers worked to spread holiday cheer Thursday, collecting toys, games and books for local children in need.
The law enforcement organization showed up en masse at the Fairbanks Walmart for the second annual Shop with Santa event in conjunction with Santa’s Helpers, a local organization that provides holiday gift boxes for families in need.
During the day-long event, troopers from the Alaska wildlife division and Fairbanks post filled their carts with new gifts and treasures for underprivileged local children.
“I’ve got to tell you, the community is incredible here,” said Alaska State Trooper Captain Eric Spitzer. “The whole reason for the season is giving, and I don’t think that there’s any children that should wake up on Christmas morning and not have presents under the tree.”
This year, an estimated 450 households in Fairbanks and 25 households in Nenana will receive holiday boxes, which include a week’s worth of staples, a holiday meal and five gifts for children under the age of 18. Gifts include a book, stuffed animal, family game and two other small toys, said Bill Hunt, who has led Santa’s Helpers for more than 15 years.
“It is the most amazing feeling,” Hunt said. “I am literally the happiest person in Fairbanks when this is all done and over with because I know that we’ve made a lot of children happy, and that’s what I like.”
Local families in need are referred to the program through nominations or contact the program directly requesting help for the holiday season. Santa’s Helpers coordinates with other local charitable organizations such as Love INC and the Salvation Army to provide for as many local children as possible and prevent overlapping services.
The holiday boxes will be delivered to families on Sunday, beginning at noon. Hunt credited Walmart and other local donors for making the annual event possible.
“It’s a community effort,” he explained.
“I got a little bit misty eyed at how much support there is in the community for this program,” Spitzer added.
Santa’s Helpers needs volunteers from noon to 5 p.m. today and Saturday for family bag building day at Fairbanks Nissan and needs drivers from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday for delivery day. Call 907-750-0608 for more information, RSVP is not required.
Santa’s Helpers will accept new toy donations for holiday boxes until Saturday. Drop off gifts at Fairbanks Nissan or any of the drop off locations listed here.