A North Pole man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened to kill multiple government officials across the state last month, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Caleb Allen Bennett, 44, reportedly posted two videos on social media Jan. 4 threatening to shoot corrupt judges, cops and lawmakers on after a domestic violence protective order was issued against him. Bennett stated that he would not be restrained by an “unconstitutional paper” and would intentionally violate the order, according to the criminal complaint.
Bennett then asked Alaska State Troopers if they were ready to die with a “bullet right through the f------ skull,” the complaint stated.
The video concluded with Bennett declaring that in two weeks, he would return to Anchorage with the intention of violating the “unconstitutional judge’s order” and blow the “treasonous head off” the first law enforcement officer that tried to stop him, according to the complaint.
The following day, a warrant signed by Anchorage Judge Michael Smith was issued for Bennett’s arrest
On Jan. 8, Bennett posted another video on social media threatening “to smoke” and poison the chief of commercial vehicle compliance after a freight liner driven by Bennett was contacted by a Department of Transportation employee while broken down near Anaktuvuk Pass. The video was deleted within 24 hours, according to the complaint.
Three days later, on Jan. 11, troopers located Bennett inside the cab of his truck on Van Horn Road. Bennett reportedly told crisis negotiators that he didn’t want to shoot anyone during the arrest, but was going to post “a couple more videos to expose the truth,” the complaint stated.
Bennett allegedly stated that he did not want to hurt troopers, “just the corrupt judges, cops, lawmakers and corrupt police,” according to the criminal complaint. A 9mm handgun was seized from Bennett’s vehicle during the arrest.
Bennett was arrested on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening, according to court records. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison, and $50,000 fine.
Bennett is expected to appear before Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson on March 16 for a discovery hearing, according to court records.