The Nenana Ice Classic tripod is tipped but not tripped — and that could happen at any moment.
On Sunday morning the tripod slid over onto thin Tanana River ice, sending breakup watchers into a frenzy on social media.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 5:58 pm
The Nenana Ice Classic tripod is tipped but not tripped — and that could happen at any moment.
On Sunday morning the tripod slid over onto thin Tanana River ice, sending breakup watchers into a frenzy on social media.
Every year since 1917, people guess the exact date and time (hour and minute) that the ice will move the tripod and trip the clock. Sometimes there is one winner, sometimes a group of winners.
Some guessers take a scientific approach and carefully study the ice for months. Others choose a birthday or favorite set of numbers for their tickets.
The winning time becomes apparent sometime in April or May. In 2022, the ice went out on May 2 at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time. The jackpot was $242,923 split among 18 winners. In 2021, the ice went out at 12:50 p.m. on April 30 and 12 winners shared the $233,591 pot. In 2020, 12:56 p.m. on April 27 was the winning guess.
The tripod went up on March 5 as the culmination of Tripod Days, a two-day winter event that celebrates the Nenana Ice Classic.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.