Alaska’s congressional delegation is hosting a two-day salmon roundtable with tribal, state and federal stakeholders to discuss devastatingly low runs on several major rivers last summer. The goal of the conversation is to better understand what is behind the low numbers, the impact the lack of fish has on communities, and how to best address the problem. The main takeaways of the Wednesday conversation were the need for further research and collaboration between entities.
On Wednesday, the discussion included remarks from United States Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and U.S. Representative Don Young followed by comments from Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang. The bulk of the first day, though, was devoted to a panel of tribal leaders moderated by Alaska Federation of Natives President Julie Kitka.
Leaders described the devastating impact the extremely low salmon run has had on their communities. Characterizing the salmon run in the Yukon last summer as a low return “doesn’t do the return justice,” said Ragnar Alstrom with the Yukon Delta Fisheries Development Association. “There’s no words to describe what happened on the Yukon River,” he said of what he referred to as the “utter collapse of the fishery.”
The lack of salmon is a “major concern on a host of levels,” said Murkowski. Salmon are important on a variety of levels, including food security, economic security and cultural continuity. Communities were “pretty much devastated by the lack of salmon,” said Tanana Chiefs Conference CEO/Chief PJ Simon. Fishing is integral to the subsistence way of life, and so the lack of salmon is a threat to the traditional lifestyle as well. As Vivian Korthuis with the Alaska Village Council Presidents put it, “Fishing is our way of life.”
An initial step is for the delegation to better understand the importance of salmon for rural communities. “Seeing everyone come together is an important start,” Sullivan said. While the impact of the lack of salmon has had on Alaska villages is clear, what is less obvious is what is causing the poor runs. “It’s clear that we don’t currently know enough to mitigate challenges,” Murkowski said. The goal of bringing different voices together is to better understand what we don’t know, she added. What was evident, all agreed, is the need for more data and research.
One obstacle, according to Sullivan, is the research gap, which is tied to a funding gap. Federal research funds are primarily focused on fish harvested in areas of federal oversight, which is the ocean. Salmon harvest primarily occurs in rivers, which are under state jurisdiction, but spend the majority of their lives in the oceans. The state, however, lacks resources to conduct these offshore studies. The delegation is currently working on a bill to close the research and funding gap between federal and state research particularly as it relates to salmon, Sullivan said.
Although people often suggest bycatch from the pollock fisheries is the culprit of low salmon returns, others warned against jumping to conclusions. “It’s critically important to not pin blame on anything until we have complete understanding,” Vincent-Lang said. Bycatch might be part of the problem, but not the only issue.“We need data, we’re focusing on the pollock trawl fleet, but there’s other places we need to look,” Alstrom said and we need to have the “courage” to examine other fisheries.
Other recommendations included more offshore research to better understand what happens with salmon in the oceans as well as long-term monitoring and genetic testing and sampling. Once more is known, ADF&G will be able to “direct management actions appropriately,” Vincent-Lang said.
Solving the problem will require “all hands on deck,” according to Murkowski. Understanding what is happening with salmon necessitates collaboration between state, federal and tribal entities. Several community leaders emphasized the need for a seat at the table, for tribal inclusion in federal research and decisions. “We are the ones who are living these disasters,” George Anderson with the Chignik Intertribal Coalition said, “we want to be part of the solution.”
Along these lines, Korthuis said that Indigenous knowledge has a role in addressing the problem, particularly in what it can teach about the preservation of ecosystems.
The second day will focus on state and federal research in the Yukon, Kuskokwim, Unalakleet and Chignik watersheds as well as identifying research gaps. The roundtable, which starts at 12:30 p.m., is open to the public, but capped at 500 attendees. To register, email Murkowski_Events@murkowski.senate.gov.