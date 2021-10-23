About 30 people protested hiring and firing decisions by the head of the Tanana Chiefs Conference on Friday during a meeting of the Interior tribal organization’s executive board.
The protesters said General Counsel Natasha Singh is the latest in a pattern of inappropriate or retaliatory firings by PJ Simon, chief and CEO of TCC, an Alaska Native nonprofit corporation that provides health care services and tribal support for about 40 villages in Alaska’s Interior.
Ed Alexander said TCC has a culture of fear within its workforce.
“It’s wrong to treat our Native women like this,” he said.
TCC Public Relations Specialist Leona Long said the organization does not comment on human resources issues as a matter of policy.
Simon exited the Chief Peter John Tribal Building during the protest but did not address demonstrators, who shouted at him and chased him as he walked to the nearby David Salmon Tribal Hall.
Five security guards monitored the demonstrators, led by Peter Captain Jr., a tribal member who called for TCC to be more transparent about its employment decisions.
Demonstrators held signs that said “People first, ego last” and “Women should run TCC.”
Protesters demanded an explanation from TCC leadership for Singh’s termination but did not get one.
Singh declined to comment through family members. Her father attended the protest saying he had heard of his daughter’s change in employment that morning.
“I’m not sure I understand it completely,” Karm Singh said. “She doesn’t like the way it was done. She didn’t get to defend herself.”
He later expressed regret because he did not have his daughter’s blessing to be at the protest or to speak about her employment status.