A Fairbanks teen accused of setting a series of fires in Two Rivers, which destroyed homes, businesses and community spaces, was issued a trial date in Fairbanks Superior Court for early next year.
The trial for Jamison Cloyd Gallion, 18, is set to begin Jan. 24, 2022, according to court documents.
Gallion, 18, is charged with four counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and seven counts of criminal mischief, according to court documents. He is currently being held on a $1 million cash performance bond.
For more than three months, the tight-knit community of Two Rivers was terrorized by a serial arsonist. The suspicious blazes, which began May 12, set the community on edge as residents sought to protect their homes from the unknown arsonist who seemed to strike at random.
Gallion was identified as a person of interest by Alaska State Troopers on Aug. 22 after surveillance footage reportedly showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas around 11 p.m., approximately an hour before Two Rivers Lodge was set ablaze, according to charging documents. He was arrested Aug. 27 and formally arraigned the following day.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gallion allegedly admitted to setting seven of the 11 recent suspicious fires in Two Rivers. He also allegedly admitted to mailing letters to the Pleasant Valley Community Association and said that numerous statements in the letters were designed to taunt both the community and law enforcement, the affidavit said.
During the investigation, troopers reportedly discovered a receipt which reflected the purchase of a 2-gallon gasoline container from Walmart on Aug. 18 and search queries on Gallion’s cell phone which included, “what will happen if you are arrested for arson as a minor,” according to charging documents.
Gallion attended Lathrop High School and was a member of the men’s soccer team, according to online records. He is expected to appear in court for an omnibus hearing Jan. 6 to ensure the parties remain on track for the scheduled trial date.
Defense attorney Kenneth Covell was not immediately available for comment.