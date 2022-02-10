The trial of a Fairbanks man accused of intentionally setting a string of fires in the Two Rivers area last summer has been rescheduled to begin in May, according to court records.
Jamison Gallion, 18, was set to be tried in mid-January for allegedly starting 11 fires along Chena Hot Springs Road over a four-month period beginning in May. The fires terrorized the communities of Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley and caused an estimated $943,833 worth of property damage, according to charging documents.
The trial is now scheduled to begin in Fairbanks Superior Court on May 30, 2022 after attorneys requested an extension in early January.
Gallion was arrested in late August after surveillance footage showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas around 11 p.m. Aug. 22, approximately an hour before Two Rivers Lodge was set ablaze, according to charging documents.
During an interview with troopers, Gallion allegedly admitted to setting seven of the 11 suspicious fires in the area and confessed to mailing letters to the Pleasant Valley Community Association. He said that numerous statements in the letters were designed to taunt the community and law enforcement, according to an affidavit signed by Deputy State Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington.
Troopers reportedly discovered a receipt that reflected the purchase of a 2-gallon gasoline container from Walmart and a search query on Gallion’s cell phone asking “what will happen if you are arrested for arson as a minor,” charging documents stated.
Gallion is charged with four counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and seven counts of criminal mischief related to the blazes, which occurred sporadically between May 12 and Aug. 23, 2021.
Gallion graduated from Lathrop High School in 2021 and was formerly a member of the men’s soccer team, according to online records. He is being held on a $1 million cash performance bond and is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on May 17 to ensure both parties are prepared for the scheduled trial date.