Attorneys delivered opening statements Wednesday in the long-awaited trial of Steven H. Downs, the Maine man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 28 years ago.
Downs, 47, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dorm bathtub at the university in 1993.
Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected earlier this week, kicking off a trial that is expected to last for six weeks.
The prosecution’s opening statement
Prosecutors have alleged that Downs sexually assaulted and murdered Sergie in the early morning hours of April 26, 1993, arguing that DNA evidence and possession of the possible murder weapon tie him to the scene of the crime.
Assistant Attorney General John Darnall told the jury a DNA sample taken from the body matched Downs’ DNA.
Downs also reportedly had access to a knife and .22 caliber H&R model revolver in 1993 that “could have fired the bullet that killed Sophie,” Darnall said.
“He had the gun, he had the knife, he was there and he remembers everything about this case but why his DNA was found inside Sophie Sergie the night she was murdered,” he concluded.
The defense’s opening statement
Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Auburn, Maine, and extradited to Alaska for trial, has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. On Wednesday, Downs’ defense attorney, Jim Howaniec, said that alternate male DNA found on Sergie’s body proves that Downs is not the killer.
“Sophie’s body was found and she had been murdered, and there were pubic hairs that were found in her genital and anal parts of her body,” Howaniec said. “Those male pubic hairs are not a match to Steven Downs.”
“There’s additional DNA that was found on the right breast … of Sophie Sergie. That DNA does not match Steven Downs,” he continued. “There were fingerprints found in the bathtub area, unknown male fingerprints, not matched to Steven Downs.”
Howaniec also sought to undermine evidence that the possible murder weapon was seized from Downs’ home during the investigation.
“The ballistics of that gun don’t match the bullet that was found in Sophie’s body,” he said. “Not only that, you will hear irrefutable evidence that that gun was purchased by Steven Downs in 2016.”
“The state’s case is extremely thin,” Howaniec told the jury. “There may be no better example of the state trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”
The first witness
By mid-day Wednesday, the prosecution called Shirley Akelkok to the stand, Sergie’s friend with whom she was staying with at the time of Sergie's death.
Akelkok testified that she saw Downs walking down the second floor stairwell of Bartlett Hall moments before Sergie was murdered.
“I didn’t know [Steven Downs] but I saw him,” she said. “When I was going down the stairwell, he was in the back and I made direct eye contact with him.”
“The only reason I knew it was him was when they had arrested him there were pictures of him when he was a young man and as soon as I saw those pictures I had a flashback of that moment and I knew,” Akelkok told the court.
The trial is expected to last for at least six weeks and will resume Thursday morning Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks with Akelkok’s continued testimony.