The Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) Foundation announced $53,500 in scholarships to recipients from across the state. The competitive, one-year awards recognize students who have a passion to succeed in fields related to the travel industry.
“Reinvesting in our students is a great way for the Alaska tourism industry to continue to grow and insure we have future tourism leaders,” said Kory Eberhart, ATIA Foundation board chair. “We are excited to support these young Alaskans and look forward to watching their tourism careers grow.”
Scholarship winners include:
A Taste of Alaska Lodge Scholarship
Dylan Bender, Eagle River, $2,000
Alaska Airlines Scholarship
Alexis Cramer, Eagle River $1,000
London Moren, Talkeetna, $1,000
Kaleb Janke, Nome, $1,000
Lucy Hankins, Seward, $1,000
Alaska Collection by Pursuit Scholarship
Corey Stickle, Healy, $2,500
Alaska Helicopter Tours Scholarship
Kaleb Janke, Nome, $1,500
Alaska Railroad Corporation Scholarship
Micaela Weihrich, Eagle River, $1,000
All Alaska Tours Scholarship, for students pursuing education in Business Administration
Ella Strong, Anchorage, $1,500
ATIA Anchorage Chapter Scholarship, through donations raised by the ATIA Anchorage Chapter
Koneal Laguidao, Juneau, $1,000
ATIA 1-yr Scholarship, funded through ATIA member pledges
ATIA Anchorage Chapter Scholarship, through donations raised by the ATIA Anchorage Chapter
Heather Reiss, Palmer, $2,500
London Moren, Talkeetna, $2,500
Tamae Seto, Kodiak, $2,500
Kaleb Janke, Nome, $2,500
Chuck West Memorial Scholarship, funded through an endowment established in memory of Chuck West, founder of Westours and Cruise West.
Hannah Moody, Ketchikan, $1,000
Alex Malouf, Ketchikan, $1,000
Explore Fairbanks Scholarship
Melanie Randall, Healy, $2,500
Frank Flavin Memorial Photography Scholarship
Micaela Weihrich, Eagle River, $2,500
Holland America Line Scholarship
Alex Malouf, Ketchikan, $1,500
Orion Chiristian, Eagle River, $1,000
Lazy Otter Charters Scholarship
Alex Malouf, Ketchikan, $1,000
Premier Alaska Tours Scholarship
Michael Pullins, Anchorage, $1,500
Heather Reiss, Palmer, $1,000
Richard Beneville, Nome Discovery Tours Scholarship
Kaleb Janke, Nome, $1,000
Kris Geldaker Memorial Scholarship, awarded in memory of Kris Geldaker to students pursuing a tourism or maritime-related degree.
Hannah Moody, Ketchikan, $2,500
Royal Caribbean Group Scholarship:
Tamae Seto, Kodiak, $2,000
Hannah Moody, Ketchikan, $2,000
Ella Strong, Eagle River, $1,000
Rust’s Flying Service Scholarship:
London Moren, Talkeetna, $1,500
Tim McDonnell Mentorship Scholarship
Hannah Moody, Ketchikan, $1,000
Tania Hancock Memorial Scholarship
Tamae Seto, Kodiak, $2,000
Heather Reiss, Palmer, $2,000
UA Tourism Partners Scholarship
Koneal Laguidao, Juneau, $1,000
The Alaska Travel Industry Association is Alaska’s leading statewide membership trade association for the travel industry and represents more than 600 members and businesses supporting Alaska tourism. Since 2001, the ATIA Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 180 individuals. Funds are raised from members during ATIA’s annual convention and through business sponsorships.