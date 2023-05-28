Welcome to Healy

Eric Newton and Brett Baysinger of Golden Valley Electric Association install the Welcome To Healy sign, after it is renovated. Photo courtesy Tina Graham/GVEA

The Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) Foundation announced $53,500 in scholarships to recipients from across the state. The competitive, one-year awards recognize students who have a passion to succeed in fields related to the travel industry.

“Reinvesting in our students is a great way for the Alaska tourism industry to continue to grow and insure we have future tourism leaders,” said Kory Eberhart, ATIA Foundation board chair. “We are excited to support these young Alaskans and look forward to watching their tourism careers grow.”