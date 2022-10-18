The Alaska Travel Industry Association has released a culture guide designed to show visitors and tourists how to interact respectfully and thoughtfully with the state’s First Peoples.
The Alaska Native Culture Guide debuted on Oct. 10 — Indigenous People’s Day — at the travel association’s annual convention in Sitka. The guide includes information on cultural groups and regions in the state, Native languages, seasonal celebrations, values, cuisine, Native businesses and traveler etiquette. Emily Edenshaw, president and CEO of the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, and Mary Goddard, an artist and film producer living in Sitka who is the regional catalyst for regenerative tourism at Alaskan Dream Cruises, partnered to write the guide. A federal grant funded the project.
“Alaska always has been and always will be a Native place,” Edenshaw said. “It’s exciting to see resources like this cultural guide be developed so travelers can learn about Alaska’s First Peoples and our beautiful, living and vibrant cultures.”
Alaska has the highest number of Indigenous people in the United States, and tourism marketing needs to reflect Alaska for its reality, Edenshaw said. She said the guide is a “prime example of how the tourism industry is molding and evolving to reflect communities.”
While the state’s motto is The Last Frontier, Native people have always been here, said Edenshaw, who is Yup’ik/Iñupiaq and originally from Emmonak. The moment visitors begin planning their trip to Alaska, they’ll know they’re going to a Native place, she said.
As an Alaska Native artist, Goddard, who is Tlingit, said she wanted to share how to support Alaskan Native businesses. Goddard said she also thought it was important to share etiquette for travelers and answer simple questions visitors might have.
Alaska is often presented in a geographical sense, with a narrative of mountains, brown bears and northern lights, Edenshaw said. That narrative is incomplete without the culture of the 229 federally and state recognized tribes, she added.
Tia Tidwell, co-chair of the Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development Department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, commended the guide.
“I am grateful to those who worked to invite visitors to be good guests and that Alaskans already living here should also put in effort to learn about the rich Indigenous cultures thriving here as well,” Tidwell said. “Beyond acknowledging that our lives here are possible because of generations of care by Alaska Native people we have a moral responsibility to be good relatives and guests on these shared lands.”
Goddard extended an invitation to other Alaska Natives to share their culture.
“In Tlingit culture, anytime someone speaks, they say please forgive me if I’ve offended anyone, that was not my intention,” Goddard said. “If people saw things that were left out, it’s because we need their voice.”
The guide is available in both digital (bit.ly/3CGA7xz) and print form. To request a print version, www.travelalaska.com.
