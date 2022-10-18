The Alaska Travel Industry Association has released a culture guide designed to show visitors and tourists how to interact respectfully and thoughtfully with the state’s First Peoples.

The Alaska Native Culture Guide debuted on Oct. 10 — Indigenous People’s Day — at the travel association’s annual convention in Sitka. The guide includes information on cultural groups and regions in the state, Native languages, seasonal celebrations, values, cuisine, Native businesses and traveler etiquette. Emily Edenshaw, president and CEO of the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, and Mary Goddard, an artist and film producer living in Sitka who is the regional catalyst for regenerative tourism at Alaskan Dream Cruises, partnered to write the guide. A federal grant funded the project.

