U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit Alaska next week, stopping in Kotzebue, Anchorage and several communities in Southeast Alaska.
Alaska is slated to receive more than $5 billion from the federal infrastructure law that Congress passed in 2021, and Buttigieg is expected to examine projects funded by that legislation, which was a major priority of the Biden administration.
Buttigieg is expected to meet with Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, on Monday in Kotzebue, followed by a visit to Anchorage on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will travel to Juneau and meet with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, before traveling to additional Southeast towns. The exact itinerary has not yet been announced.
Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.