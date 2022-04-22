Another voice of concern and letter of expectations was submitted regarding Kinross Alaska’s planned ore hauling efforts following an unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board.
The letter will be submitted to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and ultimately, a technical advisory committee established to assist with an independent corridor analysis.
Jackson Fox, executive director for FAST Planning, said the letter requested a statement of expectations for the Fairbanks/North Pole urbanized area. The requested scope covers everything from traffic safety, congestion, impact on road infrastructure and air pollution.
FAST Policy board members agreed that FAST needs to be involved but were split on how strong a position the organization should be involved. Some supported splitting efforts with the DOT; others believed in an overall corridor study.
When FAST Planning proposed its letter, the agency had received nearly 50 written letters from residents in three days.
Kinross Alaska plans to start gold mining operations in 2024 at the Manh Choh mining project near Tetlin. The company will haul the ore 247 miles on public highways and roads to its Fort Knox facility to be milled. Kinross has stated operations would likely occur 24 hours a day, with “about 48 to 96 round trips per day” and estimates a 5% to 20% increase in truck traffic.
DOT announced March 25 that it would hire a contractor to examine the entire corridor, while the committee will include stakeholders from the community, businesses and local agencies.
During public comment, former Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins and former Sen. Gary Wilken proposed a “bifurcated effort” between Alaska DOT’s contractor and FAST Planning, with the latter focusing on the urbanized area.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly and Borough Assembly member Savannah Fletcher, both board members, supported the bifurcation process, saying it allows FAST Planning as an entity to lead part of the effort, instead of just a seat on the DOT committee.
Fletcher proposed adding stronger language supporting a joint effort with FAST Planning leading the urban study if necessary.
“I don’t think it locks us into anything, but just signals we have that freedom moving forward,” Fletcher said. She added when DOT selects its contractor and forms its committee, the policy board could opt to join the overall effort.
Matherly agreed.
“This (Kinross plan) absolutely worries me to no end, and it’s not just the trucks,” Matherly said. “This needs additional study and scrutiny that it would be a crime for FAST not to do this study.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward appreciated Fletcher’s intent but noted the DOT corridor study could accomplish looking at both urban and rural areas without splitting it up.
“I think they need to be integrated,” Ward said. “I do agree with the sentiment that there needs to be a more focus on the urban area because that’s where most people would interact with those trucks.”
Ward added he understands safety concerns from the public, but said FAST Planning’s role played along “what can we do to mitigate those impacts, not kill a project.”
“If we go into it with the predisposed idea of denial as I’ve heard in some comments, I think we do a disservice to the organization proposing this project and to the community because it’s not our role,” Ward said.
His hope, he said, was to work with Kinross to mitigate any impacts. He added nothing compels a company like Kinross to go through regulatory reviews.
Joe Kemp, DOT Northern Region’s acting director, disagreed. Kemp said FAST’s technical committee revised the letter sufficiently with some room to maneuver if the advisory committee and contractor didn’t address specific urban areas.
“Trying to split this up into two studies … I think it is a really bad idea,” Kemp said. “You could have two different consultants, so they would have to coordinate very well together.”
Fletcher’s amended language was defeated in a split vote, with the original letter and requested details moving forward to the DOT.
Matherly said while he was very pro-development and Manh Choh would be a boon “there are other options they could look at” because of the scope of the planned ore hauling.