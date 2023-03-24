More than 300 people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on March 24 at the annual Fairbanks Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
Since 2004, the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has engaged more than 2 million women to learn their risk of heart disease and stroke, and take powerful steps to take charge of their health through its Go Red for Women movement. Women like Fairbanks resident Mary Smith have been impacted.
“When I first started experiencing symptoms, I didn’t know what to think but I knew something wasn’t right,” said Mary Smith, 2023 Fairbanks Go Red for Women Luncheon speaker. “Go Red for Women taught me to continue to push for answers and that’s just what I did. I want to share my experience with our community to encourage others to advocate for themselves if they are ever in a similar situation.“
While advocacy and educational campaigns focused on heart disease have made great strides in improving knowledge and attitudes among women, health disparities still persist when it comes to symptom recognition, treatment times and even lifesaving support measures.
With a theme of Be the Beat, this year’s luncheon will feature tools and information to help Fairbanks improve training and bystander CPR rates for women, who are still less likely to receive bystander CPR than men. The American Heart Association notes nearly three out of every four cardiac arrests happen in homes and is calling for at least one person in every household to learn Hands-Only CPR. The two simple steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 911 and to push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.
Women are less likely to receive bystander CPR partly because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault or injuring the person. By equipping people with Hands-Only CPR training, they learn how simple the technique is and gain confidence that will help them act quickly in an emergency.
The Fairbanks Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center and will include a morning program with CPR demonstrations, blood pressure readings, breakout sessions, a silent auction during the health and wellness expo. The Luncheon program will feature a keynote address by Penny Zenker. Funds raised through the event help the American Heart Association advance women's health through research, education, awareness and advocacy initiatives.