Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.