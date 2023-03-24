Wear Red Day

More than 300 people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on March 24 at the annual Fairbanks Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Since 2004, the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has engaged more than 2 million women to learn their risk of heart disease and stroke, and take powerful steps to take charge of their health through its Go Red for Women movement. Women like Fairbanks resident Mary Smith have been impacted.