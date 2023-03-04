ConocoPhillips' Willow Project
ConocoPhillips

On March 1, 2023, the Alaska delegation held a press conference, joined by leaders from labor unions, Alaska Native organizations, and the state Legislature outside the United States Capitol. They spoke to the importance of re-approving the Willow Project on Alaska’s North Slope and selecting the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Preferred Alternative E.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the BLM’s Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) for ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project was published in the Federal Register. BLM will issue a Record of Decision (ROD) for the project no earlier than 30 days from the date of publication. The Biden administration committed to the Alaska congressional delegation that the ROD would be issued 30 days after publication of the SEIS.